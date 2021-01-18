Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget meeting with state finance ministers

-
ALSO READ
FM Sitharaman sees GDP growth in negative zone or near zero this fiscal
Banks going to be catalysts for economic revival, says FM Sitharaman
'Vibrant' Budget will push infra spend and ensure economic revival: FM
Govt has begun exercise to assess impact of pandemic on economy, says FM
Banks sanctioned Rs 1.77 trn to MSMEs under ECLGS: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
As part of pre-Budget deliberations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held a meeting with state finance ministers who suggested steps to revive growth and boost revenue collection against the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis.
The Finance Ministry in a statement said the meeting was held through video conference and was attended by chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, finance ministers, ministers and senior officers from the states and Union Territories and the Union Government.
Sitharaman highlighted the importance of this meeting as a sign of cooperative federalism and indicated the manner in which the Union Government was strongly supportive of States/Union Territories (with Legislature) fight against the pandemic.
Most participants thanked the Union Finance Minister for financially supporting their States/Union Territories during the worst months of pandemic, by enhancing borrowing limits and providing back to back loans to States, the statement said.
The participants also gave numerous suggestions to the Union Finance Minister for inclusion in the Budget Speech, it said.
According to sources, state ministers expressed their suggestions on growth, investment, resource requirement and fiscal policy.
"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman holds Pre-Budget meeting for upcoming Budget 2021-22 with Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories (with legislature) through video conferencing in New Delhi today," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet after the meeting.
Along with the Finance Minister, Finance Secretary A B Pandey, Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian and senior officers were also present.
Last month, the Finance Minister chaired a series of pre-budget meetings for Budget 2021-22, from December 14-23. A host of suggestions concerning fiscal policy, taxation and green growth among others were received from various stakeholders during the customary pre-budget meetings convened by the Finance Ministry through video conferencing.
More than 170 invitees representing nine stakeholder groups participated in 15 virtual meetings chaired by the Finance Minister. The meeting with state finance ministers is 16th meeting.
This is the first time in the history of Budget-making exercise that such consultation meetings were held in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 crisis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU