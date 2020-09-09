Banks going to be catalysts for economic revival, says FM Sitharaman

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks are going to be the catalysts for economic revival.
"At this stage, the catalysts for economic revival, the catalysts who have the pulse of every one of their customers, are banks," the finance minister said.
She was speaking after launching PSB Alliance-Doorstep Banking Services.
