Banks going to be catalysts for economic revival, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister on Wednesday said are going to be the catalysts for economic revival.

"At this stage, the catalysts for economic revival, the catalysts who have the pulse of every one of their customers, are banks," the finance minister said.

She was speaking after launching PSB Alliance-Doorstep Banking Services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)