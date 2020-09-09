JUST IN
Real estate sector welcomes RBI approval of Kamath panel's debt recast plan
Business Standard

Banks going to be catalysts for economic revival, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks are going to be the catalysts for economic revival

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks are going to be the catalysts for economic revival.

"At this stage, the catalysts for economic revival, the catalysts who have the pulse of every one of their customers, are banks," the finance minister said.

She was speaking after launching PSB Alliance-Doorstep Banking Services.

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 20:48 IST

