Nothing in Union Budget to solve economic disparities in country: Kerala CM

Chief Minister on Wednesday said the 2023-24 does not attempt to solve the growing economic disparities in the country.

Vijayan, reacting to the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, said that it only further strengthens the concentration of wealth among corporates.

The Chief Minister, in a statement, also expressed the view that the budget has not taken a regionally balanced approach.

In the statement, he also said that it was disappointing that the long-sought demand of for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) or rail development projects in the state, found no mention in the budget.

