Nothing in Union Budget to solve economic disparities in country: Kerala CM

-
ALSO READ
After appointment fiasco, wife of OSD to Pinarayi Vijayan in more trouble
CM Pinarayi Vijayan to table new Bill curtailing Kerala Governor's powers
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls on Centre to set up AIIMS in Kozhikode
Guv Arif keeps blowing hot, but CM Pinarayi says 'This is Kerala'
Kerala CM Vijayan, team spent Rs 43 lakh on London visit, reveals RTI
-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the Union Budget 2023-24 does not attempt to solve the growing economic disparities in the country.
Vijayan, reacting to the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, said that it only further strengthens the concentration of wealth among corporates.
The Chief Minister, in a statement, also expressed the view that the budget has not taken a regionally balanced approach.
In the statement, he also said that it was disappointing that the long-sought demand of Kerala for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) or rail development projects in the state, found no mention in the budget.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 19:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU