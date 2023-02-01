Nothing in Union Budget to solve economic disparities in country: Kerala CM

JUST IN
Topics
Pinarayi Vijayan | Kerala | Budget at a Glance

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the Union Budget 2023-24 does not attempt to solve the growing economic disparities in the country.

Vijayan, reacting to the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, said that it only further strengthens the concentration of wealth among corporates.

The Chief Minister, in a statement, also expressed the view that the budget has not taken a regionally balanced approach.

In the statement, he also said that it was disappointing that the long-sought demand of Kerala for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) or rail development projects in the state, found no mention in the budget.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 19:03 IST

