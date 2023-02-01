JUST IN
Union Budget 2023-24: Centre allocates Rs 11,933 crore to Delhi Police

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget for 2023-24

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Police
Delhi Police officials | PTI photo

The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 11,933.03 crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24, an increase of 15.22 per cent from the last fiscal, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget for 2023-24.

Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining and enforcing law and order in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The responsibility also includes traffic management in the city.

The provision is for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police such as developing traffic and communication networks in NCR mega cities and a model traffic system.

Upgradation or expansion of communication infrastructure and training, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals, are some of the other works which come under the remit of the Delhi Police.

For the financial year 2022-2023, the budget allocated to the law enforcement agency was Rs 10,096.29 crore. However, it was revised to Rs 11,617.59 crore for the same period.

According to police, Rs 9,808.39 crore was allocated for establishment-related expenditure in financial year 2022-23, while Rs 287 crore was incurred under the capital section for installation of CCTV security surveillance system across Delhi and procurement of various advanced equipment for law and order modernisation.

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 18:59 IST

