Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, not budget: Farmers

-
ALSO READ
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait demands separate budget for agriculture sector
Budget 2021 wishlist: What these nine sectors want from FM Sitharaman
Budget 2021: Rahul Gandhi demands support to MSMEs, farmers, workers
LIVE: Nothing short of repeal of farm laws will suffice, say farmers
Budget 2021-22 wishlist: Here are the key challenges in agriculture sector
-
Farmers protesting at various sites on the borders of Delhi on Monday unequivocally said they are only concerned about their common goal of having the three farm laws repealed, and what has been offered to the agriculture sector in the Union Budget does not matter.
At the Singhu Border, most farmers were rather clueless about the budget, saying they were "unable to access the internet" at the protest site so couldn't get to know the details.
Randhir Singh, 48, from Kaithal district of Haryana, who has been camping there since December, said, "Our only goal right now is to see the three laws repealed. Union budget is not of immediate concern to us."
Pala Ram, also from the same village as Singh, echoed similar sentiments.
"Some people told me about the points made for the agriculture sector, but that is something, we are not worried about at the moment," he said.
Avtar Singh, 65, from Patiala in Punjab said the government should have offered ways to increase farmers' income and not just credit target.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU