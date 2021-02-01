Budget 2021 will give major boost to employment, says Prakash Javadekar

-
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Monday hailed the Union Budget 2021-22 as forward looking and said it will give a major fillip to employment.
Speaking to the media after the presentation of the budget by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, Javadekar commented that the coronavirus pandemic has hit economies across the world, but India is moving forward towards prosperity along with winning the battle against COVID-19.
India has not only won the battle against COVID-19 but is also moving forward in its fight against poverty and towards prosperity, he said.
Highlighting the massive budgetary boost in capital expenditure, the Minister said that the over Rs five lakh crore investment in infrastructure is a major initiative.
This will give a major fillip to employment, he added.
The budget will do justice with farmers, generate more employment opportunities and will be beneficial for all, the BJP leader said.
