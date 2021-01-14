Parliament session from January 29, FM to present Budget on Feb 1

-
The Budget session of Parliament will commence from January 29, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Union Budget on February 1.
The session will be held in two parts -- from January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8.
The 5th session of the 17th Lok Sabha will have 35 sittings -- 11 in the first part and 24 in the second part.
President Ram Nath Kovind will address both Houses of Parliament -- the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha -- at 11 am on January 29.
Sitharaman will present the Union Budget at 11 am on February 1.
Parliament will adjourn on February 15 to enable various Standing Committees to consider the Demands for Grants of Ministries/Departments and prepare their reports, and reconvene on March 8.
--IANS
rak/tsb
