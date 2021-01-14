Parliament session from January 29, FM to present Budget on Feb 1

The Budget session of will commence from January 29, with Union Finance Minister set to present the on February 1.

The session will be held in two parts -- from January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8.

The 5th session of the 17th Lok Sabha will have 35 sittings -- 11 in the first part and 24 in the second part.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address both Houses of -- the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha -- at 11 am on January 29.

Sitharaman will present the at 11 am on February 1.

will adjourn on February 15 to enable various Standing Committees to consider the Demands for Grants of Ministries/Departments and prepare their reports, and reconvene on March 8.

--IANS

rak/tsb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)