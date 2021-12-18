PM meets venture capital, private equity funds ahead of Union Budget

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted a roundtable interaction with representatives of venture capital and private equity funds.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, this is a part of the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to boost the investment climate in the country, and the motive of the Friday's meeting was to gather inputs ahead of the next budget for FY22.
"He (Modi) discussed the efforts undertaken by the government to bring in more reforms, future potential of initiatives like PM GatiShakti, and steps taken to reduce the unnecessary compliance burden," the PMO said in a statement.
"He also mentioned the innovation happening in India at the grassroot level and the boost to the startup ecosystem," it added.
The representatives also discussed the opportunities that are emerging because of India's exemplary climate commitments including the ones in the sphere of energy transitions, the statement added.
The private equity funds and venture capitalists gave inputs about areas like FinTech and Financial Management, and Software as a Service (Saas).
--IANS
ad-rv/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
