PM's statement in context of Union Budget contrary to reality: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the context of Union Budget is contrary to reality and the country will have to bear the consequences of the government's "wrong policies".

Just terming the Budget an initiation of 'Amrit Kaal' for the next 25 years will not change the fact that India is lagging everywhere due to the policies of the BJP, he alleged.

"The condition of the economy has deteriorated, unemployment is increasing, industries have closed in large numbers, prices of fuel and essential goods have become a burden for the common man," Gehlot tweeted.

He said Modi claimed the Budget looks after the interest of the youth, the middle class, the poor and farmers, but actually, it has no concrete provision for them.

This is the first budget which has nothing to offer for the farmers, Gehlot alleged.

"While poverty is increasing under the NDA rule, the government did not announce any scheme for public welfare. On the contrary, the budget for MNREGA the public welfare scheme of the UPA era -- which supported the poor during Covid lockdown, was reduced. There was no mention of MNREGA in the budget speech or in the statement of Modi," he pointed out.

"The NDA government talks about planning for the next 25 years, but does not see that the future will be better only if today's policies are strong," he said.

