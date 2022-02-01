Spectrum auction to be conducted for 5G rollout by 2022-23: Sitharaman

Finance Minister on Tuesday said spectrum auction will be conducted to roll out mobile services within 2022-23 by private firms.

In her Union Budget 2022-23 speech, she also said voluntary exit for corporates will be cut down to 6 months from 2 years.

Sitharaman also informed that surety bonds will be made acceptable to reduce indirect costs for suppliers.

While stating that 2,000 km of rail network will be brought under indigenous technology, KAWACH for safety and capacity augmentation, the finance minister also said 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured in the next three years.

