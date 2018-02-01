Thankfully, only one more year to go: Rahul Gandhi on Budget 2018

on Thursday hit out at the government over the Union Budget 2018-19, saying only promises were made in the past four years and "thankfully" just one year of the Modi dispensation is left.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said four years of the NDA regime are over but it continues to only promise farmers about a fair price to their produce.

He alleged the government came out only with fancy schemes during this period and did not provide employment to the country's youths.

"4 years gone; still promising FARMERS a fair price. 4 years gone; FANCY SCHEMES, with NO matching budgets. 4 years gone; no JOBS for our YOUTH. Thankfully, only 1 more year to go. #Budget2018," he said on Twitter.