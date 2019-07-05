Union Budget 2019: Massive push to infra as govt aims at $5 trn economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget speech is all about massive thrust on infrastructure. For India to become a $5 trillion economy in the coming years the Union government has set the ball rolling by focusing on infrastructure development from highways to waterways to ports.

“We need to invest heavily in infrastructure schemes – Bharatmala, Sagarmala and Jal Vikas (waterways) to reduce the cost of transport and increase the competitiveness of the domestically manufactured

goods,” Sitharaman said.

The massive push on infrastructure essentially would come from building road corridors across the length and breadth of the country, focus on maritime development by executing port development and

modernization projects.

As many as 300 km of new metro projects were completed in 2018-19, and in the calendar year alone 210 km of new metro projects have been operationalised. This takes the overall total to 657 km across the

country that is done.

Electric vehicles, another pet project of the Union government, found a substantial mention in the speech as the FM said that the EVs would be incentivized because of their environment friendly nature.

“An amount of Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme from the budget,” she said.

In the second phase of Bharatmala, the central government intends focus on building a robust state road network. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will focus on restructuring and building national highways into a grid running from the north to south and east to west.





ALSO READ: Budget 2019: FM Sitharaman proposes exclusive TV channel for startups

A blueprint would be out soon on highways grid, gas grid, water grid and regional airports.

In order to undertake massive infrastructure development in the country and building a robust public infrastructure, Infrastructure Financing would be given a major push. It would help in bringing more FPI (foreign portfolio investors) and FIIs (foreign institutional investors) in the infrastructure space.

On the rural infrastructure front, the FM said that upgradation of rural roads is a must for development of rural India.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in its third phase would execute road projects of about 125000 km in five years with an allocation of Rs 80,250 crore.





ALSO READ: Budget 2019 LIVE updates: PAN and Aadhaar to be interchangeable, says FM

PMGSY was launched by the government to provide connectivity to unconnected Habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy.

The FM said that 97 per cent of the targeted rural habitations have been connected via roads under the previous phases of this scheme.