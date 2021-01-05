JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News

Budget Byte: Need to spend more on healthcare to manage shortcomings
Business Standard

Union Budget on Feb 1, Parliament session starts Jan 29, say reports

The Budget session will be held in two parts: from January 29 to February 15 and then from March 8 to April 8

Topics
Union Budget | Nirmala Sitharaman

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Union Budget
President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on January 29

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1, after Parliament meets on January 29 with protocols in place for the coronavirus pandemic, said media reports on Tuesday.

The Budget session would be held in two parts: from January 29 to February 15 and then from March 8 to April 8, news agency PTI reported quoting sources on the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs' recommendations.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on January 29, and the Budget will be presented on February 1.

The government in December cancelled the winter session of parliament, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said in a letter to the Congress's Lok Sabha leader that all political parties were in favour of scrapping the session.

"I have informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and they have expressed their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with Winter Session,” he had said.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, January 05 2021. 17:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU