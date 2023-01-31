We have to build Aatmanirbhar India: Prez in her 1st address to Parliament

JUST IN
Topics
President of India | Parliament | Droupadi Murmu

IANS  |  New Delhi 

President Droupadi Murmu
The Budget session of Parliament got underway on Tuesday with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of both Houses.

While addressing the members of both Houses, the President said, "This 25-year period of Amritkal is the golden century of independence and the period of building a developed India. These 25 years are for all of us and for every citizen of the country to show the culmination of our duties.

"By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and with all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'Aatmanirbhar' and capable of fulfilling its humanitarian duties", said President Murmu.

"That should be an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society and the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time," she added.

India's self-confidence, the President said, is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. It is providing solutions to the world. Today, there is a stable, fearless and decisive government that is working towards realising the big dreams.

"Today, through this session, I express my gratitude to the countrymen for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms. My government always kept the interest of the country paramount, showed the will to completely change the policy-strategy", the President stated.

"From abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to abolishing Triple Talaq, my government has taken major decisions. An effective system has been put in place to end the corruption. The government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. A continuous fight against corruption going on for past years," President Murmu said while addressing Parliament.

While speaking about the government welfare scheme, the President said, "Earlier, there used to be a long wait for tax refund. Today, a refund is received within a few days of filing ITR. Today, along with transparency, the dignity of taxpayers is also being ensured through GST. From removing fake beneficiaries from Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile to One Nation One Ration Card, we have made a huge permanent reform. Over the years, in the form of DBT and Digital India, the country has prepared a permanent and transparent system".

"Ayushman Bharat Yojana has saved crores of poor from becoming poorer. About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Poor families are getting maximum benefit from this. My government has worked for every class without any discrimination. As a result of my government's efforts in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100 per cent population or are very close to that target", said the President while addressing the session.

--IANS

avr/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 13:00 IST

