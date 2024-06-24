Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ACMA Budget 2024 wishlist: Incentivise capex, rationalise GST rates on EVs

ACMA also asked the government for clarification of tax deductions on business benefits and perquisites under Section 194R while suggesting an amnesty scheme for resolving legacy disputes under custom

gst

ACMA said it has proposed several key measures to further bolster the sector.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto components industry body ACMA on Monday called for incentivising capex expenditure, increasing depreciation rates on plant and machinery and rationalising GST rates on EVs and its components, ahead of the upcoming Budget 2024-25.
In its recommendations submitted to the Ministry of Finance and the nodal ministry for automotive industry, the Ministry of Heavy Industries, ACMA also asked the government for clarification of tax deductions on business benefits and perquisites under Section 194R while suggesting an amnesty scheme for resolving legacy disputes under customs laws.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ACMA said it has proposed several key measures to further bolster the sector.
"These include incentivising capex expenditure by reintroducing additional investment allowance provision, increasing depreciation rates on plant and machinery in the auto component industry from 15 per cent to 25 per cent, and rationalising GST rates on EVs and its components," ACMA said in a statement.
ACMA President & CMD Subros Ltd, Shradha Suri Marwah, said, "ACMA is looking forward to a growth-oriented budget with continued thrust on reforms and infrastructure development. Schemes such as the PLI have been of great support to the automotive industry, and we are hopeful that such measures will be continued.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Budget GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon