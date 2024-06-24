Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024: Will the govt bring back fare concessions for senior citizens?

Union Budget 2024: According to RTI disclosures, Indian Railways earned around Rs 2,242 crore from about 150 million senior citizens during the financial year 2022-23

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

An additional 40,000 normal passenger train bogies are undergoing conversion to meet the Vande Bharat standards

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2024, reports suggest that a pressing question in the railways sector is whether the Indian Railways will bring back concessions on fares for senior citizens, according to a report by The Financial Express.

In March 2020, the Indian Railways discontinued the discounts on train fares previously available to senior citizens. This decision eliminated the 50 per cent discount for female senior citizens and the 40 per cent discount for male and transgender senior citizens. Since then, senior citizens have been required to pay full fare, similar to other passengers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to railway guidelines, individuals aged 60 and above for males and transgenders, and 58 and above for females, qualify as senior citizens.

The removal of senior citizen discounts reportedly led to a significant increase in revenue for the Railways, the report said, citing various reports and RTI inquiries.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to queries about reinstating senior citizen discounts before the Interim Budget 2024, stating that Indian Railways already provides a 55 per cent fare discount to all passengers.

Railways earns from seniors


Earlier this year, in response to an RTI application by Chandra Shekhar Gaur of Madhya Pradesh, Indian Railways disclosed earning around Rs 2,242 crore from about 150 million senior citizens during the financial year 2022-23.

The decision on whether to reintroduce senior citizen discounts in Budget 2024 is not just a policy matter but also reflects societal values and priorities. It presents a significant opportunity for the government to showcase its dedication to elder care, social justice, and accountable governance, the report further said.

Interim Budget 2024

In the Interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 2.55 trillion to the Indian Railways for the financial year 2024-25. This marks a 5.8 per cent increase over the budgetary estimate of Rs 2.41 trillion for 2023-24. The revised estimates for the financial year 2023-24 were set at Rs 2.43 trillion.

FM Sitharaman said, “Three major economic railway corridor programs will be implemented. These are energy, mineral and cement corridors, port connectivity corridors, and high traffic density corridors,” she had said, while tabling the interim Budget in February.

She further said that these initiatives were earmarked under PM Gati Shakti to enhance multi-modal connectivity, aiming to enhance logistics efficiency and lower costs.

Budget 2024: Train bogies

Furthermore, an additional 40,000 normal passenger train bogies are undergoing conversion to meet the Vande Bharat standards, aimed at improving passenger safety, convenience, and comfort.

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2024 Finance minister Finance Ministry BS Web Reports Indian Railways Railways North Central Railways Vande bharat senior citizen train fare Indian Railway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon