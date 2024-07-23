Angel tax abolition significant milestone, will boost startups: IT Minister

The Union Budget announcement of the abolition of the angel tax is a significant milestone that will boost the startup ecosystem in India, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

It is a "very good decision" and has been the biggest demand of deep tech startups, Vaishnaw said, adding that the move will spur investment in startups.

"Angel tax has been a long-standing issue...deep tech startups had a major issue on how do you do valuation... that point has been addressed with its abolition," he said at a post-budget conference.

The minister said India has taken big strides in domestic manufacturing of mobiles, laptops and servers, and the focus now is to encourage component manufacturing.