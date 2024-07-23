Business Standard
Budget 2024: Bihar temples to be transformed into world-class destinations

Vishnupad Temple is one of the most ancient Hindu shrines located next to the Falgu river, while the Mahabodhi Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site

In her address, she also made announcements for development of Rajgir and Nalanda in Bihar.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that comprehensive development of Vishnupad Temple corridor at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar will be supported by the government to transform them into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations.
These corridors will be modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, she said.
Vishnupad Temple is one of the most ancient Hindu shrines located next to the Falgu river, while the Mahabodhi Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
"Tourism has always been a part of our civilisation. Our efforts in positioning India as a global tourist destination will also create jobs, stimulate investments and unlock economic opportunities for other sectors," Sitharaman said in her Union Budget 2024-25 speech.
In addition to the measures outlined in the Interim Budget, she proposed some measures related to the tourism sector.
"Vishnupad Temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar are of immense spiritual significance. Comprehensive development of Vishnupad temple corridor and Mahabodhi Temple corridor will be supported, modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor to transform them into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations," she said.

In her address, she also made announcements for development of Rajgir and Nalanda in Bihar.
"Rajgir holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. The 20th Tirthankara Munisuvrat temple in the Jain temple complex is ancient. The Saptarishi or the seven hot springs form a warm water Brahm Kund that is sacred. A comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir will be undertaken.
 
"Our government will support the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre, besides reviving Nalanda university to its glorious stature," she added.
Nalanda is also home to the ruins if the ancient Nalanda university -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
"Odisha's scenic beauty, temples, monuments, craftsmanship, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes and pristine beaches make it an ultimate tourism destination. Our government will provide assistance for their development to Odisha as well," she said.
The announcements by the finance minister comes at a time when the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee is underway in New Delhi.
The session that will run from July 21-31 was inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, among others.

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

