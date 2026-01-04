Sunday, January 04, 2026 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Anticipate govt to go for 10% capex growth in upcoming Budget: L&T CFO

Anticipate govt to go for 10% capex growth in upcoming Budget: L&T CFO

Amid concerns about sagging private capital expenditure growth, CFO said that he does not fear a "crowding out" of resources because of the high spending by the state

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen and Toubro | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen and Toubro's Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman is anticipating a ten per cent increase in capital expenditure outgo in the upcoming budget for FY27.

Amid concerns about sagging private capital expenditure growth, Raman said that he does not fear a "crowding out" of resources because of the high spending by the state. The ample liquidity in the system will support such investments.

"If India is to become a developed economy by 2047, infrastructure has a lot of role to play, and I think the government is seized of this. I am hopeful that they will allocate adequate resources in the budget to be able to do that," Raman told PTI recently.

 

Pointing to the over Rs 11 lakh crore commitment for capital expenditure in the FY26 budget, Raman said the new document to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a few weeks will continue on the same lines.

"They will possibly go for a 10 per cent increase...that is what I am anticipating, but that's at a personal level," he said.

Also Read

sensex

Sensex to end higher for 10th straight CY; decade's biggest winners emerge

Narendra Modi

Pre-Budget meeting: Reforms to stay on top of agenda, signals PM Modipremium

IllustratIon: Binay Sinha

Amnesty scheme on anvil to ease Customs cases backlog, clear disputespremium

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

Centre may set 54.5-55% debt-to-GDP goal for FY27 in Union Budgetpremium

Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, Fiscal consolidation

Union Budget 2026: Tracking what Budget 2025 promised and delivered

There is already a jump in the way large infrastructure projects are getting conceived, Raman said, underlining that "infrastructure has miles to go".

He, however, rued that sometimes, projects are handed over to the lowest bidder, who may not be the best equipped technically, and this leads to execution delays.

Raman said the government has recommended all departments to adopt a "qualitative-based pricing mechanism" under which weightage is also given to the timely completion of a project and other aspects.

As long as the "balance" between the price of a bid and other aspects like an entity's ability for timely completion is followed, good companies will bag contracts, he added.

When asked about the manpower shortages, which the country's largest engineering, procurement and construction company has been flagging for some time now, Raman said the challenges continue.

Availability of alternatives makes construction a less favoured occupation, and moreover, with the government promising employment for up to 125 days, people think twice before uprooting themselves from their native place, he added.

Raman said the pandemic changed people's mindset, as they were not able to find it difficult to reach homes in times of crisis after the lockdowns, which has also caused some shift in thinking.

"The best antidote to that would be to take projects closer to their places of residency, which means you will have to go deeper into the country, which is what I think the government is doing, which is what all of us are also trying to do," the CFO said.

On the private capital expenditure front, he said companies across sectors like automobile, construction equipment, steel, minerals and metals, semiconductor and electronics are investing at present.

He welcomed the government's openness to discuss suggestions from the industry and all important stakeholders in the budget-making process and called it a sign of a mature system of governance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TAx

Budget 2026 should widen tax base, boost investment incentives: Report

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Union Budget, Budget. Union Budget 2025

Budget FY27 may have to rely on domestic demand to support growth: EY

Representative Picture

MSME body pitches unified regulator; seeks banking oversight shiftpremium

Indian Railways

Run-up to FY27 Budget: Which sectors got biggest boost in last 3 Budgets?

Parliament, Lok sabha

Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman table the Union Budget on Sunday, February 1?

Topics : Budget 2026 larsen and tourbo Larsen and Toubro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon