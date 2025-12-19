Centre weighs February 1 Sunday for 80th Union Budget presentation

The government is considering whether the 80th Union Budget of India, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s eighth, could be presented on February 1, which falls on a Sunday. Moreover, Guru Ravidas Jayanti, or birth anniversary, a government holiday in some of the north Indian states, including Delhi, will also be marked on February 1 in 2026.
Officials on Friday said that the Union Budget could be presented on Sunday, February 1. When asked whether the Union Budget would be presented on February 1, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “These decisions are taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs at an appropriate time.”
Government sources argued that there have been precedents when Parliament has sat on Sundays on special occasions. They also pointed out that Guru Ravidas Jayanti is neither a Central government public holiday nor a public holiday in most of the country. It is a public holiday in some north Indian states, such as Delhi and Haryana. It is a restricted holiday, and not a public holiday, for the Central government. However, in 2025, Ravidas Jayanti fell on Wednesday, February 12, in the midst of the Budget session of Parliament, and the two Houses did not have a sitting on account of it.
The Union Budget has been presented on February 1 since 2017, and 2026 will be the first occasion since then that it falls on a Sunday. Officials said the government is keen to conform to the convention of the Union Budget for 2026–27 being presented on February 1 despite it falling on a Sunday in 2026. In 2020 and 2025, Sitharaman presented the Budgets on February 1, which in those years fell on Saturdays.
There are precedents of Parliament having sittings on Sundays under special circumstances, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and on May 13, 2012, to mark the 60th anniversary of the first sitting of Parliament.
Similarly, there have been instances when the two Houses have sat on the occasion of a public holiday. On May 13, 1957, which was a holiday on account of Buddha Purnima, the President addressed both Houses and separate sittings of the two Houses were held on that day.
“In fixing the sittings, restricted holidays in the Government of India offices are, however, not taken into account and sittings may be fixed on those days,” according to the Rajya Sabha website. However, there are certain other holidays which are observed by the House irrespective of the fact that any of them may not be a public holiday for the Government of India offices, such as Raksha Bandhan.
On February 18, 1981, when the Rajya Sabha met, a point was raised regarding observance of a holiday on account of the birthday of Guru Ravidas on that day. After some discussion, the House was adjourned at 11.06 am. A sitting of the Rajya Sabha was originally fixed for February 24, 1986 (birthday of Guru Ravidas), in the Provisional Calendar of sittings. In view of the precedent of 1981 and the Chairman’s direction, the sitting fixed for that day was cancelled and members were informed through a parliamentary bulletin, according to the Rajya Sabha website.
Prior to 2017, the Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February. The convention then was that if February 28 or 29 fell on a Sunday, the previous day (Saturday) would be chosen for presenting the Budget. The February 1 date was selected to ensure implementation of the Budget at the start of the new financial year on April 1.
According to an analysis earlier published in this newspaper, there have been only two exceptions in the last 79 Union Budgets since 1947 when the last day of February fell on a Sunday but the finance minister concerned decided to advance the presentation of the Budget to Friday. On all other occasions, when the last day of February fell on a Sunday, the Budget was presented on the previous day, Saturday.
The Union Budget for 2026–27 will be the 80th since 1947, and the eighth successive Budget that Sitharaman will present, on a par with Morarji Desai, who holds the record for presenting as many full Budgets. Desai presented his eight Budgets in two different stints, one under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the other under Indira Gandhi. Sitharaman will present her eighth successive Budget under one Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and under two consecutive governments.