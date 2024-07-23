Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024: 'Cruel, madness' - internet angry over capital gains tax hike

Union Budget 2024: Several people took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the move, noting that it is painful for stock market investors

Nirmala Sitharaman, Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her Budget team with the 'Bahi Khata' on Tuesday, July 23 in New Delhi. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Budget 2024: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a hike in the capital gains tax structure, people across social media expressed their disappointment with the Centre for “failing” middle-class income groups.

Several people took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the move, noting that it is painful for stock market investors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is the revised capital gains tax structure?

During the Budget presentation, Sitharaman announced that income generated from equity investments will be taxed at 20 per cent from the existing 15 per cent if they are held for a period of less than one year. Similarly, investments held for more than a year will be taxed at 12.5 per cent from the existing 10 per cent. The minister also proposed to increase the LTCG annual tax exemption limit to Rs 1.25 lakh from the existing Rs 1 lakh.

More From This Section

Union Budget 2024: Budget allocation for Ladakh rises by 32% to Rs 5,958

Union Budget 2024: Disability affairs department allocated Rs 1,225 cr

3 cancer drugs now exempt from customs duty; X-ray tubes to become cheaper

Budget 2024: Tax exemptions expanded to retail schemes, ETFs in Gift-IFSC

Budget 2024: How stock market experts decode Nirmala Sitharaman's speech


The definition of the two holding periods has also been revised to only two holding periods: 12 months and 24 months. According to the revised rules, for all listed securities, the standard holding period is proposed to be 12 months, and for all other assets, it shall be 24 months.

The ministry has also proposed a hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options (F&O) securities to 0.02 per cent and 0.1 per cent. Unlisted bonds and debt mutual funds will continue to be taxed at the applicable tax rate, she said.

Internet fumes over hike in capital gains tax

As the announcement made headlines, people were quick to point out that the higher LTCG tax rate may dampen investor sentiment towards stock markets.

“Those who missed profit booking have to give more tax on LTCG now,” a chartered accountant professional, identified as @akhilpachori, remarked on X.

“I had said that it (Budget) would not be investor friendly,” another X user, identified as @Atulsingh_asan, said.

One of the users pointed out that prior to the Budget there was a wider sentiment that the Centre might actually reduce the LTCG taxes to boost investor sentiment.

“India taxes like a first-world country, provides quality of life like a third-world country,” an X user @akm1410 noted.

“Increasing STCG and LTCG tax is just cruel. Fifteen per cent STCG was already too much; increasing it by another 5 per cent is just madness,” a user with the username @Anshi said.

More than 22,000 posts on X were trending with the hashtag ‘LTCG’ around 4 pm after the announcement.

“If you are not making profits in stocks, you don't have to worry about hikes in LTCG and STCG taxes,” a user joked.

“STT was introduced to eliminate LTCG over time; today STT and LTCG both increased,” an X user @KirtanShahCFP said.

Noting that the proposed STCG tax hike is 33 per cent, a user @microcp2mltibgr said, “The Centre has to give a proper explanation to this!!! Else give such a 33.33 per cent hike in salaries to all employees.”

Also Read

Budget 2024: Modi 3.0 govt simplifies taxes, fosters foreign investments

Budget 2024: Poor, middle class continue to get tax benefits, says PM Modi

Budget 2024 reactions: BJP, ally Nitish Kumar and Opposition, who said what

Budget LIVE updates: At advanced stage of arriving at options on NPS, says finance secretary

Budget 2024: MeitY's budget outlay jumps 52% to Rs 21,936 crore for FY25

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget Budget 2024 BS Web Reports long term capital gains tax LTCG tax Monsoon session of Parliament Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon