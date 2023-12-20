Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

John Mathai, an economist, was independent India's first railway minister and presented the first independent Railway Budget in 1947

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.

Representational image

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The allocations towards Indian Railways are among the most anticipated announcements in the Budget. Earlier, a separate budget was provided for railways but the practice was ended in 2017 when Arun Jaitley became the first finance minister to present a combined railway and union budget.

With this, the 92-year-old-long history of the separate railway and union budgets came to an end.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

When was the first Railway Budget presented?

The Railway Budget was separated from the General Budget in 1924, after the recommendations of the Acworth Committee in 1920-21. When the first Railways Budget was published in 1924, the Indian Railways was allocated more money than what the country spent on all other administrative departments put together.

John Mathai, an economist, was India's first railway minister and presented the first independent Railway Budget in 1947. Mathai had presented an interim Railway Budget and only after 3 months he presented his second Railway Budget on February 24, 1948.

How was the Railway Budget merged with the Union Budget?

Before the 2017 Budget, a Niti Aayog commission submitted a white paper recommendation to drop the practice of a separate Railway Budget. The white paper stated that the Railway Budget had dwindled significantly over the years, and hence, a separate Budget was not required.

The white paper also stated that the British began this practice in 1924 since a significant part of the government revenues and the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was dependent on Railway revenues. India was the only country with a separate Railway Budget.

Suresh Prabhu was the last railway minister to present a Railway Budget separately from the Union Budget. The proposal to merge the two budgets was then forwarded to Jaitley by the then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Prabhu said that this merger proposal was a colonial practice that needed to be ended and would serve the country in the long run.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley brought the issue up in 2016 at the Rajya Sabha and a special panel was formed to plan the merger of both Budgets. Jaitley said that the practice was adopted because the railway budget used to be higher than the general budget but things have changed with time.

Also Read

WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Playing 11: Sundar, Dube, Avesh & Jitesh not playing

WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar debut for India

IRE vs IND 1st T20 Highlights: India win Bumrah's comeback match by 2 runs

IRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Prasidh, Rinku make debut in shortest format

LS passes Bills to cap age of GSTAT Prez, effect Budget duty changes

FM Atishi tables revised estimates of Budget 2023-24 in Delhi Assembly

At Rs 10.6 trillion, net direct tax collection rises 23.4% in Apr-Nov

Govt may address inverted duty structure for certain products in Budget

Decision on old pension scheme before Budget session, says Ajit Pawar


Jaitley went on to present the first combined Union Budget In 2017.

Allocation for railways over the years

An outlay of Rs 2.4 trillion for the financial year 2023-24 (FY23-24) was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the railways. Here's how it has changed over the years:

Allocation for railways 2022-23
Rs 1.4 trillion was allocated in FY23 for the railways.

Allocation for railways 2021-22
Rs 1.1 trillion was allocated in the FY22 for the railways.

Allocation for Railways 2020-21
Rs 1.34 trillion was allocated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the railways.

Allocation for Railways 2019-20
In the interim Budget, the allocation made for the railways was Rs 1.58 trillion.
Topics : Finance Bill Budget 2023 Union Budget Railway Budget BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon