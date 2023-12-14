Sensex (1.42%)
70574.59 + 989.99
Nifty (1.35%)
21208.85 + 282.50
Nifty Midcap (1.29%)
45528.85 + 581.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.11%)
6889.40 + 75.65
Nifty Bank (1.66%)
47876.15 + 783.90
Heatmap

Decision on old pension scheme before Budget session, says Ajit Pawar

The state legislature's budget session is generally held in February-March every year

Ajit Pawar

Pawar said the OPS is expected to be implemented from 2031-32, but they said to find a way out

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said CM Eknath Shinde has assured government employees demanding restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) that a decision on it will be taken before the upcoming budget session.
The state legislature's budget session is generally held in February-March every year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises in Nagpur, where the winter session of the state legislature is currently underway, Pawar informed about discussions held with the representatives of government employees demanding the OPS.
He said the government has received the report of a committee, set up to look into the demand.
Notably, several government and semi-government employees in Maharashtra have been demanding restoration of the OPS, which was discontinued in the state in 2005.
Under the OPS, a government employee gets a monthly pension equivalent to 50 per cent his/her last drawn salary. There was no need for contribution by employees.
Under the New Pension Scheme, a state government employee contributes 10 per cent of his/her basic salary plus dearness allowance with the state making a matching contribution. The money is then invested in one of the several pension funds approved by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and the returns are market-linked.
Pawar said senior government officials will hold discussions with the leaders of workers.
"The central government has also formed a committee, though we will not link this with them, but we would examine their report as well," he said.
The government will take an appropriate decision on the pension of its employees, the minister said.
"We told them (representatives of those demanding OPS) yesterday that the Mahayuti (alliance) government will take a positive decision before the Vidhan Sabha elections. But, they wanted it to be done as soon as possible," he said.
The state assembly elections are due next year.

Also Read

Will reconsider his stand against old pension scheme, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Drive to trace Kunbi records of Marathas to be implemented across state: CM

Oppn can't decide its leader, Modi's victory in 2024 is certain: CM Shinde

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

The sanctity of an interim Budget

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Pawar said the OPS is expected to be implemented from 2031-32, but they said to find a way out.
The chief minister assured them of resolving four to five of their other queries, he said.
"However, they took a stand and were adamant that the government should give them a word when the decision will be announced. Finally, the chief minister assured them that the government will take a decision on this 100 per cent before the forthcoming budget session," he said.
Topics : ajit pawar Pensions Budget Maharashtra

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon