Budget 2024: Minority affairs ministry's allocation increases by Rs 574 cr

The budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Minority Affairs has increased by Rs 574.31 crore to Rs 3,183.24 crore for 2024-25 as against the revised estimate of Rs 2,608.93 crore in 2023-24.

Kairana: Muslim voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, April 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The budget estimate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs this year is Rs 3,183.24 cr. | (Representative Image: PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2024-25, her seventh straight presentation, surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai. This was the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2024-25, her seventh straight presentation, surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai. This was the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office.
The budget allocation for the ministry was Rs 3,097.60 cr in 2023-24. However, the revised estimate was Rs 2,608.93 cr, according to official documents.
The budget estimate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs this year is Rs 3,183.24 cr.
Of the proposed allocation for the ministry, Rs 1,575.72 crore is for education empowerment.
The allocation for Pre-Matric Scholarship for Minorities is Rs 326.16 crore and for Post-Matric Scholarship for Minorities is Rs 1,145.38 crore.

A total provision of Rs 2,120.72 crore has been made for the major schemes/projects of the ministry.
An allocation of Rs 910.90 crore has been made this time for 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram', one of the major programmes of the ministry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

