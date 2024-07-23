Budget 2024: Realty gets mixed signals with housing boost, indexation cut

The budget supports road connectivity projects like the Patna-Purnea and Buxar-Bhagalpur expressways, and a two-lane Ganga bridge at Buxar, totaling Rs 26,000 crore. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The real estate sector received mixed signals from Budget 2024 after the Centre announced an increased allocation towards the urban housing scheme but withdrew the indexation benefits on the sale of property.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 10 trillion, including central assistance of Rs 2.2 trillion, for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), to meet the housing requirement of 10 million urban poor and middle-class families over the next five years.

"Under the PM Awas Yojana Urban 2.0, the housing needs of 10 million urban poor and middle-class families will be addressed with an investment of Rs 10 trillion," she said in her speech.

"This will include central assistance of Rs 2.2 trillion in the next five years," she added.

Sitharaman also said that the Centre would plan to provide interest subsidies to facilitate home loans at affordable rates. "Enabling policies and regulations for efficient and transparent rental housing markets with enhanced availability will also be put in place," she added.

Further, the minister said the government would facilitate rental housing with dormitory-type accommodation for industrial workers. This will be done in public-private partnership mode with viability gap funding support and commitment from anchor industries.

Industry executives, while welcoming these steps, said they would benefit allied sectors also.

"This will drive construction in urban and rural areas with a cascading effect on allied sectors. PPP financing and viability gap funding for rental housing will help meet the housing needs of the poor while reducing the burden on the government through the traditional route," said Badal Yagnik, chief executive officer, Colliers India.

"With a target of providing homes to 10 million families over the next five years, this initiative translates to approximately 2 million houses annually, marking a substantial increase from the previous scheme," said Ravi Saund, founding director, Emperium Private Limited.

"This surge in construction activity is expected to boost demand for building materials and rejuvenate related industries such as cement, steel, and home appliances."

Sitharaman announced that the Centre would look at lowering duties for properties purchased by women and making it an "essential component of urban development schemes."

On the tax front, however, Sitharaman proposed to withdraw the benefit of indexation for the calculation of long-term capital gains tax on property sales. The long-term capital gains rate was lowered from 20 per cent to 12.5 per cent.

Indexation allows increasing the purchase price of an investment to adjust for inflation. Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM Global, said that the indexation removal could lead to higher taxable gains, especially for properties held for a long time.

Following the announcement, realty stocks shed their gains made earlier in the day. Nifty Realty closed 2.29 per cent in the red, with major developers like Lodha, Brigade, and Godrej Properties falling over 3 per cent.

Keyur Shah, partner and leader of financial services tax, EY India, said that removal of indexation could lead to a short-term effect on capital markets but it "does result in simplification of the overall capital gains regime."