Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024: FM cuts basic customs duty on mobile phones, chargers to 15%

Reduction in BCD on these items was a major demand from the electronics manufacturing bodies

Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The union finance minister announced a reduction in basic customs duty (BCD) on mobile phones, their printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, and chargers to 15 per cent from the previous rate of 20 per cent.

Making the announcement in the Budget 2024-25, the finance minister said, “With a three-fold increase in domestic production and almost a 100-fold jump in exports of mobile phones over the last six years, the Indian mobile phone industry has matured. In the interest of consumers, I now propose to reduce the BCD on mobile phones, mobile PCBA, and mobile chargers to 15 per cent.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“To increase value addition in the domestic electronics industry, I propose to remove the BCD, subject to conditions, on oxygen-free copper for the manufacture of resistors. I also propose to exempt certain parts for the manufacture of connectors,” the finance minister added.

Reduction in BCD on these items was a major demand from the electronics manufacturing bodies.

Industry body India Cellular Electronics Association (ICEA) has been advocating for reducing the duties along with tariff rationalisation and said that it was necessary to improve India's competitiveness on the global level in electronics manufacturing and attracting global value chains.

Congratulating the government on the announcement, Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of ICEA, said, “We are impressed with the government's intent and direction focusing on enhancing manufacturing and export competitiveness. The finance minister has also acknowledged the tremendous growth of mobile phone manufacturing and exports. We had recommended reducing BCD on mobile phones, their PCBA, and chargers/adapters to 15 per cent, which has been accepted. The mobile and electronics industry is elated with the announcements and will go a long way to enhance manufacturing, exports, and our competitiveness.”

“Our proposal for tariff slab rationalisation has also been acknowledged, and the finance minister has announced that it will be taken up in the next six months, which will further embolden the industry and its competitiveness,” he added.

More From This Section

Special allocations of Rs 15000 cr made to AP in Budget after 5 years: TDP

FM's Budget speech more focused on posturing than action, says Congress

Budget 2024 sparks meme fest: Bihar and Andhra Pradesh lead the fun

FM hikes short & long term capital gains tax, Sensex & Nifty crack

Budget 2024: 'FM taking ideas from Congress manifesto', says Jairam Ramesh


During her budget speech, the finance minister said that the government will undertake a comprehensive review of the rate structure over the next six months to rationalise and simplify duties for ease of trade, removal of duty inversion, and reduction of disputes.

Also Read

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Sensex rebounds 700 pts from day's low; Nifty FMCG zooms over 2%

Budget 2024: Bihar temples to be transformed into world-class destinations

Budget 2024 LIVE news: Bihar and Andhra get lion's share; Oppn says 'just a show off of numbers'

Union Budget 2024: Here are the key highlights from FM Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024 abolishes angel tax on startups for all classes of investors

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2024 Budget and Economy Finance minister Mobile phones smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon