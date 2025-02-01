Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: FM cuts customs duty on 40 items to boost manufacturing

Budget 2025: FM cuts customs duty on 40 items to boost manufacturing

After a comprehensive review of the customs rate structure, the government has decided to remove seven tariff rates

Employment, manufacturing sector

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday cut basic customs duty on 40 items, including medicines, leather, motorcycles, and certain critical minerals, to reduce input costs, deepen value addition, correct the inverted duty structure, and boost domestic manufacturing and exports.
 
However, on 37 items, including cars, stainless steel, bicycles, and solar cells, the basic customs duty has been reduced, along with an increase in the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC)—resulting in no change in the effective rate. In the case of two items—knitted fabrics and electronic displays—the duty has been increased. 
 
 
"My proposals relating to customs aim to rationalise the tariff structure and address duty inversion. These will also support domestic manufacturing and value addition, promote exports, facilitate trade, and provide relief to common people," Sitharaman said while announcing the Union Budget 2025-26.
 
After a comprehensive review of the customs rate structure, the government has decided to remove seven tariff rates—leaving behind only eight remaining tariff rates, including the ‘zero’ rate. The government has also decided not to levy more than one cess or surcharge and to exempt the social welfare surcharge on 82 tariff lines that are subject to a cess, she said.

Also Read

Budget, Sitharaman

Budget 2025: FM announces six 'transformative reforms' to boost growth

income tax

Budget 2025: Tax-free income limit under new regime rises to Rs 12 lakh

MSME

Budget 2025: MSME investment, turnover limits raised to 2.5 and 2 times

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Budget 2025 LIVE news: New system simplifies and reduces tax incidence for all, says FM Sitharaman

Gift city

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman doles out gifts to boost activity at IFSC

 
In the previous Budget, Sitharaman had announced that the finance ministry would conduct a comprehensive review of the rate structure to "rationalise and simplify it for ease of trade, remove duty inversion, and reduce disputes."
 
According to a former trade official and founder of Delhi-based think tank GTRI, in the Union Budget 2025, the overall duty rates remain unchanged for several products, but the structure has been rebalanced—basic customs duty (BCD) has been lowered, while AIDC has been increased. "The shift allows the central government to retain more revenue because, while BCD is shared with states, AIDC is not," Srivastava said in a report.
 
EXPORT BOOST
 
The union minister announced an export promotion mission with an allocation of Rs 2,250 crore to enhance India’s export competitiveness at a time when the world is facing rising protectionism and global uncertainty.
 
Under the export promotion mission, the commerce department, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ministry, and the finance ministry will set export-related targets for various sectors. There will also be support measures for MSMEs to tackle non-tariff measures in overseas markets, along with facilitated access to export credit.
 
The support for MSMEs to tackle non-tariff measures in overseas markets comes at a time when Indian exporters are set to be adversely affected by the imposition of climate-change-related non-tariff measures initiated by the European Union (EU), such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).
 
Interestingly, despite requests from the commerce department and exporters, the finance ministry did not extend the interest equalisation scheme (IES) for exporters, which is specifically aimed at benefiting MSMEs. According to the Budget document, the revised estimate for the scheme stood at Rs 2,250 crore. Allocation towards the market access initiative (MAI) scheme has also been removed.
 
Sitharaman further said that the digital public infrastructure—BharatTradeNet—for international trade will be set up as a unified platform for trade documentation and financing solutions. This will complement the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP).
 
The government will also set up a National Manufacturing Mission, covering small, medium, and large industries, to further the Make in India initiative. This will be done by providing policy support, execution roadmaps, and a governance and monitoring framework for central ministries and states.

More From This Section

crypto

Govt introduces new compliance requirements for crypto-asset transactions

ULIP Plan: Balancing Investment and Protection for a Brighter Future

Budget 2025: Ulip tax confusion sends insurance stocks into tailspin

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Budget 2025 will help make India a top global tourism destination: Industry

fertiliser, farmer

Centre expects marginal hike in food, fertiliser, petrol subsidies in FY26

Tax

Budget: Tax breaks for sovereign wealth funds in infra extended by 5 years

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Customs duty Budget 2025 Manufacturing sector Budget and Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon