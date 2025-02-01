Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman's tax rebate decision sparks meme-fest online

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman's tax rebate decision sparks meme-fest online

Budget 2025: Stills from movies like Krrish, Welcome, and television series were being shared widely to encapsulate the sentiment of the taxpayers

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian middle class was in for a surprise as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth Union Budget on Saturday. During her speech, Sitharaman announced that individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh won't need to pay any income tax under the new tax regime.
 
The finance minister's announcement quickly went viral on social media, with middle-class and salaried employees welcoming the decision. Hashtags such as "no tax" and "income tax" soon began trending on X.
 
While many expressed happiness and relief over the announcement, some were left confused, wondering how the new tax slabs and rebate would benefit them.
 
 
Scenes from movies like Krrish and Welcome, as well as popular television series, were widely shared to capture taxpayers' sentiments.
 
Here are some of the most popular memes:

Also Read

house infrastructure

Infra stocks fall on 'modest' capital spending hike in Budget 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, President Droupadi Murmu, Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of Finance ministry

Budget LIVE news updates: Govt has responded to the voices of the people, says FM Sitharaman

Toys, children's toys

Budget 2025: Govt to implement scheme to make India toy hub of world

income tax

What is standard deduction for salary, pension income post Budget 2025?

manufacturing

Govt to set up National Manufacturing Mission to promote Make in India

 
 

Bihar-centric Budget?

 
The Budget also provided a significant boost for Bihar, including plans to establish a Makhana Board and development of greenfield airports as part of civil aviation expansion. Additionally, the finance minister announced the launch of a canal project in the Mithilanchal region and capacity expansion at IIT Patna.
 
However, this led to many social media users claiming that Bihar got the larger share in the Budget due to Assembly elections scheduled later this year.
 
 

More From This Section

Budget, Sitharaman

Union Budget: Sports and youth affairs allocation raised by Rs 351 cr

Aviation fuels

Budget 2025: Civil aviation gets Rs 2,400 cr, UDAN funds cut to Rs 540 cr

budget

India's tax relief might not spur growth or debt reduction: Moody's

income tax

Zero tax for income up to Rs 12.75 lakh. See how much you'll save

Tax slab, savings

'Tax cuts to boost consumption', say top executives across sectors

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Income tax Budget 2025 Union Budget middle class memes BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon