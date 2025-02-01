Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman's tax rebate decision sparks meme-fest online

Also Read
No income tax upto 12 lacs Working Class right now: pic.twitter.com/vWT8u3dvji— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2025
No Tax for up to ? 12 lakh income under new tax regime. Meanwhile Salaried Middle Class Indian:-#NirmalaSitharaman #Budget2025#IncomeTax #???2025 #Budget#BudgetSession2025 pic.twitter.com/BATConNahm— Ashutosh Srivastava ???? (@sri_ashutosh08) February 1, 2025
Amazing 12 lac tak tax free ?????? This budget is for the middle class..#Budget2025 #BudgetSession2025 #NirmalaSitharaman #IncomeTax Middle class reaction ???????? pic.twitter.com/7e21tsgDLV— Lata Agarwal (@_LataAga1) February 1, 2025
Me giving interview after budget 2025#NirmalaSitharaman #IncomeTax #BudgetSession2025 pic.twitter.com/lFgR62Qry4— Hum Binod (@BinodnotVinod) February 1, 2025
Middle Class Reaction to No Income Tax upto 12 lakh ???????? #Budget2025 #BudgetSession2025 #NirmalaSitharaman #IncomeTax pic.twitter.com/pG7NTw8z6S— Rosy (@rose_k01) February 1, 2025
Middle class people appreciating Nirmala Sitharaman #BudgetSession2025pic.twitter.com/mZsIVVDIUa— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) February 1, 2025
Bihar-centric Budget?
Nirmala Sitharaman allocating budget - pic.twitter.com/Wn9W62QtPs— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2025
Bihar after Union Budget 2025: pic.twitter.com/amld28Te51— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) February 1, 2025
Bihar supremacy Budget mein ??#NirmalaSitharaman#Budget2025 pic.twitter.com/JlC39kuWWS— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) February 1, 2025
Budget for Budget for other states Bihar pic.twitter.com/cpzGyznmkn— Sober (@Soberhere_) February 1, 2025