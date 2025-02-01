Business Standard

'Tax cuts to boost consumption', say top executives across sectors

The government's plan is estimated to help around 25-30 million personal tax payers save about 100,000 rupees annually, according to Kamal Bali, managing director of Volvo Group India

Private consumption accounts for about 60% of India's gross domestic product. | File Image

Reuters CHENNAI/BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

India's plans to cut personal income tax rates will put more disposable income in the hands of the people and eventually boost consumption in the world's fifth-largest economy, top executives said on Saturday.

The comments came after the government in its annual budget said that people earning up to 1.28 million rupees ($14,800) per year will not have to pay any taxes, raising its threshold from 700,000 rupees. It also cut tax rates for people earning above the new threshold.

Private consumption accounts for about 60% of India's gross domestic product.

Consumption in India has been under stress in the last few quarters as shoppers tightened their purse strings amid stubborn inflation and modest wage growth.

 

"Tax reforms benefiting the middle class will increase disposable income, further fuelling demand across essential and aspirational categories," Godrej Consumer Products' CFO Aasif Malbari said.

The news boosted the shares of consumer goods, autos and realty firms by 4.1%, 2.1% and 3%, respectively. It also pushed the shares of food delivery firms Zomato and Swiggy 7.8% and 8.7% higher, respectively.

The government's plan is estimated to help around 25-30 million personal tax payers save about 100,000 rupees annually, according to Kamal Bali, managing director of Volvo Group India.

"It will boost discretionary capital spends like buying a vehicle. (People) will have better repaying capacity for EMIs," Bali told Reuters.

Others echoed the sentiment.

"The tax cut is going to be a helpful factor in accelerating demand for various kinds of consumer products," RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India, India's top carmaker, told TV channel ET Now.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), a trade body, expects the government's plan to make car upgrades affordable to more middle-class families, leading to higher demand for SUVs, sedans, and premium two-wheelers.

Some consumers welcomed the news.

"I would have one less stressful obligation since I would no longer have to pay taxes," Chennai-based software engineer S. Surya said, adding he planned to use the money he saved "on higher-quality essentials and restaurant visits".

Some others were less thrilled.

"They haven't reduced goods and services tax or petrol prices," Pranav Charan, another engineer, lamented.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

