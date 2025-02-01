Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025

Union Budget: Sports and youth affairs allocation raised by Rs 351 cr

Union Budget: Sports and youth affairs allocation raised by Rs 351 cr

The ambitious scheme has been allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the financial year 2025-26. This is Rs 200 crore more than the grant of Rs 800 crore in 2024-25

The National Anti-Doping Agency's budget was increased from Rs 20.30 crore to 24.30 crore. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

The government's flagship Khelo India programme to scout and nurture athletes at the grassroots level was the biggest beneficiary as the allocation for sports and youth affairs was hiked substantially by Rs 351.98 crore in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Saturday.

The ambitious scheme has been allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the financial year 2025-26. This is Rs 200 crore more than the grant of Rs 800 crore in 2024-25.

Overall, the Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports was designated Rs 3,794.30 crore.

The increase is substantial considering there is no major sporting event like the Olympics, Commonwealth or Asian Games lined up in the next one year.

 

The assigned amount for assistance to National Sports Federations has also been hiked marginally from Rs 340 crore to Rs 400 crore.

India is currently pushing through with an ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games for which a letter of intent has been submitted to the International Olympic Committee.

The allocation for Sports Authority of India (SAI), the nodal body for the conduct of national camps and logistical arrangements for athletes' training, was enhanced from Rs 815 crore to Rs 830 crore.

SAI is also responsible for maintaining and utilising stadia across the country.

A similar hike was announced for the National Dope Testing Laboratory, which will receive Rs 23 crore this financial year. It had been given Rs 18.70 crore in 2024-25.

The National Anti-Doping Agency's budget was increased from Rs 20.30 crore to 24.30 crore.

The contribution to the National Sports Development Fund, which was created in 1998, will continue to be Rs 18 crore for a second successive year, while the government has decided to cut the grant for incentive to sportspersons from Rs 42.65 crore to Rs 37 crore this year.

Cuts were also announced to the funding for National Programme for Youth and Adolescent Development and Youth Hostels. However, the contribution for multilateral bodies and youth exchange programmes has been raised from Rs 11.70 crore to Rs 55 crore.

A Rs 20 crore fund has been approved for the enhancement of sports facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, which is Rs 14 crore more than the previous year.

A massive chunk of the increased budget will be going to the National Service Scheme which will receive Rs 450 crore, a hike of Rs 200 crore from the previous year.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) aims to "develop character and personality of youth in schools and colleges."  It's a scheme that works towards shaping youngsters through social work and community service.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

