Budget 2026-27: Integrated Customs platform on cards in digitisation push

ICEGATE enables e-filing and customs payments by traders; RMS automates risk-based scrutiny; and ICES handles backend assessment and clearance workflows at Customs locations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

To digitise Customs processes, the Union finance ministry is planning to integrate the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE), Risk Management System (RMS), and Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange System (ICES) into a single unified national Customs platform, according to government sources.
 
ICEGATE enables e-filing and customs payments by traders; RMS automates risk-based scrutiny; and ICES handles backend assessment and clearance workflows at Customs locations.
 
At present, the three Customs systems work on different kinds of software and do not fully talk to one another, which causes delays and duplicates paperwork.
 
The move is expected to make it easier to do
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Customs Indian startups Budget 2026
