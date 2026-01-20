Budget 2026-27: Mutual fund industry seeks capital gains relief

In its submission, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has proposed a differentiated tax structure for equity investments based on the holding period. It has suggested that equity investments held for more than one year and up to three years should be taxed at 12.5 per cent on gains exceeding Rs 200,000 in a financial year. At present, long-term capital gains (LTCG) on such investments are taxed at 12.5 per cent on gains exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year.

For investments held beyond three years, it has proposed exemption from capital gains tax. As an alternative, the submission suggests exempting long-term capital gains on units of equity-oriented mutual funds held for more than five years.

Amfi has submitted that due to the current tax structure, most investors redeem their investments after the 12-month or 24-month period, leading to substantial capital being pulled out of the MF industry.

“In order to encourage stable long-term capital in the mutual fund industry, exemption from long-term capital gains on units held for more than five years is recommended. This would ensure investors remain invested for longer periods,” noted Amfi.

The industry body has also urged the government to roll back recent tax changes on debt MFs. It has said the withdrawal of indexation benefits on debt schemes in recent years has dented inflows and weakened the corporate bond market. Amfi has asked the government to restore long-term capital gains with indexation for debt mutual funds held for more than 36 months, proposing a 12.5 per cent tax rate, or 20 per cent with indexation.

In addition, the industry has sought parity in taxation for equity-oriented fund-of-funds, recommending amendments to the definition so that such schemes receive the same capital gains tax treatment as direct equity funds.

The industry body has submitted a list of 27 recommendations for the Union Budget, including restoration of the long-term indexation benefit for debt schemes, which was withdrawn in the Budget 2024, introduction of a Debt Linked Savings Scheme (DLSS) to help expand the Indian bond market, a uniform rate for deduction of surcharge on TDS in respect of NRIs, and a separate deduction for investment in Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) under the new regime, among others.

The submission also includes a set of proposals aimed at retirement savings and operational tax clarity. These include allowing mutual funds to offer retirement-oriented schemes with tax treatment aligned to the National Pension System, introducing a mutual fund-based voluntary retirement account, and providing tax neutrality for intra-scheme switches, scheme consolidations and segregated portfolios.

Further, Amfi has asked for parity in tax treatment for hiving off passive schemes from an existing mutual fund to a mutual fund lite belonging to a group entity, to protect investors from unexpected tax liabilities.