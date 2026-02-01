Budget 2026: Skilling, education tied to jobs push in services, new economy

Skilling India’s youth and upgrading the education sector to meet industry needs for a job creation push held importance in the Yuva Shakti-driven Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday.

What role will professional bodies play in MSME skilling?

The government, Sitharaman announced, will facilitate professional institutions such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) to design short-term, modular courses and practical tools to develop a cadre of ‘Corporate Mitras’, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III towns, who will assist MSMEs in meeting compliance needs.

How will education be linked more closely to employment?

With a special focus on learning and job creation in the services sector, the government will set up a high-powered ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing Committee to recommend measures, identify high-growth sub-sectors, address policy and regulatory gaps, and explore services export opportunities.

“The Committee will prioritise areas to optimise the potential for growth, employment and exports. They will also assess the impact of emerging technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements and propose measures thereof,” Sitharaman said.

“The creation of this Committee presents an excellent opportunity to identify and prioritise critical areas that can optimise growth, enhance employment opportunities, and boost exports. By focusing on skill development and aligning educational outcomes with industry needs, we can ensure that our workforce is well prepared to meet the challenges and demands of the modern economy,” said Suchita Dutta, executive director of the Indian Staffing Federation.

What initiatives target the new economy and creative sectors?

In another initiative to promote employability in the new economy, Sitharaman proposed to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai to create Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) content creator labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges.

Additionally, a new National Institute of Design will be created to boost design education and development in the eastern region of India. Also, five university townships will be set up near major industrial and logistics corridors, which will host multiple universities, colleges, research institutions, skill centres and residential complexes.

“These planned academic zones will host multiple universities, colleges, research institutions, skill centres and residential complexes,” Sitharaman said.

How are employers viewing the education-to-employment focus?

“As hiring momentum builds across infrastructure, manufacturing, services and emerging technologies, employability will increasingly be defined by role-based skills and the ability to continuously reskill. Aligning academic curricula with industry requirements can significantly reduce the education-to-employment gap and enable young professionals to enter the workforce job-ready, lowering the need for extensive post-hire training,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing director and chief executive officer of CIEL HR.

What do the budget allocations signal for skilling and labour?

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship received an allocation of ₹98.86 billion, a 62 per cent jump from ₹61 billion in the previous budget.

Sitharaman also announced a pilot scheme for upskilling 10,000 guides in 20 iconic tourist sites through a standardised, high-quality 12-week training course in hybrid mode, in collaboration with an Indian Institute of Management.

“The strong focus on demand-linked training, sector-specific skilling and alignment with national qualification frameworks will be critical in ensuring quality, mobility and employability at scale. This integrated approach provides a strong foundation to support inclusive growth, enterprise expansion and India’s long-term competitiveness,” said Veenu Jaichand, partner – skill and employability, government and public sector, EY India.

Additionally, she announced the creation of a National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid to digitally document all places of cultural, spiritual and historical significance. “This initiative will create a new ecosystem of jobs for local researchers, historians, content creators and technology partners,” she added.

How does the Budget address care, services and sports employment?

“With initiatives like AHP institutions, multi-skilled caregiver training, medical tourism hubs, and a National Institute of Hospitality, India is building the workforce backbone the world increasingly needs. This positions India strongly to meet both domestic demand and global talent requirements in care and services,” said Mayank Kumar, chief executive officer and co-founder of BorderPlus.

Highlighting the role of the sports sector in employment generation, Sitharaman announced the launch of a Khelo India Mission to transform sports over the next decade. This initiative will be supported by training centres, the training of coaches and support staff, and the development of sports infrastructure.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment received a record allocation of ₹326.66 billion, up from ₹326.46 billion in the 2025-26 Budget. Notably, only about 39 per cent of this was utilised as the revised estimate for the ministry amounted to ₹126.88 crore. The ministry also received its first allocation for its flagship employment scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, announced in August 2025, at ₹200.83 billion.