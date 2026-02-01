Opposition slams Budget 2026 for weak economic strategy, neglect of states

Why has the Opposition criticised Budget 2026?

The Opposition, including ruling parties of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu—three of the four states slated for Assembly polls by April–May—criticised the Union Budget for failing the test of economic strategy and offering little for their respective states.

Opposition parties said federalism has become a casualty, as the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendations do not provide any relief to state governments facing severe financial stress.

“Our verdict is that the Budget speech and the Budget fail the test of economic strategy and economic statesmanship,” former Union finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said at a press conference at his party’s headquarters in the national capital.

What economic gaps did critics highlight?

Chidambaram said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech failed to lay out a narrative addressing the major challenges outlined in the Economic Survey released a few days ago. He listed ten challenges identified by the survey and several experts, which he said the Budget did not address.

The Congress leader said the Budget failed to respond to US tariffs that have created stress for manufacturers, especially exporters, or to the growing trade deficit, particularly with China. He said it also did not address low gross fixed capital formation (around 30 per cent), private sector reluctance to invest, the uncertain outlook for foreign direct investment, or persistent foreign portfolio investment (FPI) outflows over the past several months.

Chidambaram also cited the slow pace of fiscal consolidation, continued high fiscal and revenue deficits, the gap between officially announced inflation numbers and ground realities, lack of jobs, and deteriorating urban infrastructure as issues ignored by the Budget.

“Even by an accountant’s standards, it was a poor account of the management of the finances in 2025–26,” he said. He added that revenue receipts were short by Rs 78,086 crore; total expenditure by Rs 100,503 crore; revenue expenditure by Rs 75,168 crore; and capital expenditure was cut by Rs 1,44,376 crore (Centre Rs 25,335 crore and states Rs 119,041 crore).

“Not a word was said to explain this miserable performance. Actually, the Centre’s capital expenditure has fallen from 3.2 per cent of GDP in 2024–25 to 3.1 per cent in 2025–26,” Chidambaram said.

Which social sectors saw expenditure cuts?

In revenue expenditure, the cuts have fallen on heads that concern common people, he said, pointing to rural development (Rs 53,067 crore), urban development (Rs 39,573 crore), social welfare (Rs 9,999 crore), agriculture (Rs 6,985 crore), education (Rs 6,701 crore), and health (Rs 3,686 crore). He said expenditure on the Jal Jeevan Mission was cut from Rs 67,000 crore to Rs 17,000 crore.

Amit Mitra, principal chief adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state finance department, said expenditure on education should have been 5–6 per cent of total spending, but had declined from 3.8 per cent in 2015–16 to 2.6 per cent in the current Budget estimates.

Mitra said the allocation for fertiliser subsidy fell from 4.04 per cent of total expenditure in 2015–16 to 3.19 per cent in the current Budget estimates. “This is a critical cut and is anti-farmer,” he said.

He also questioned the credibility of Budget figures, pointing to wide gaps between Budget estimates, revised estimates, and actual expenditure in major schemes. For the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), he said the 2024–25 Budget estimate of around Rs 30,170 crore was revised to Rs 13,670 crore, while actual expenditure stood at only Rs 5,815 crore.

On the Dankuni–Surat freight corridor, Mitra said existing freight corridors have remained unfulfilled for ten years. The announced Dankuni–Varanasi project is currently stalled at the Bihar border, he said.

How did regional leaders respond?

“‘Mission Mode’ is now ‘Challenge Route’. Reform Express rarely stops at any ‘Reform’ Junction. Net result: no policy vision, no political will,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said. He said the government had no revival strategy for manufacturing, stuck at 13 per cent, nor for job creation, exports, tariff risks, trade deficits, shrinking global share, or the plunging rupee.

Poll-bound Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam spokesperson Constantine Ravindran said, “Even the high-speed rail link is not for operations within Tamil Nadu; one proposed connection is towards Bengaluru and another terminates in Chennai; hence, Nirmala Sitharaman has again given zero as a gift to Tamil Nadu.”

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the Budget’s tax proposals reflected an attempt to facilitate international trade agreements rather than strengthen the domestic economy. He pointed to poor growth in revenue receipts and said that while Rs 67,000 crore was allocated for the Jal Jeevan Mission in the previous Budget, only Rs 17,000 crore was spent, indicating insufficient funds with the Centre.

Balagopal added that Kerala’s key demands, including funds for further development of Vizhinjam port and a dedicated cargo corridor from the port, were not considered.