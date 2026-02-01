Budget 2026: Centre allocates ₹30K cr for MGNREGA to clear pending dues

The Union Budget has provided Rs 95,692 crore for the newly enacted Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAMG) scheme in the FY27 Union Budget, and also Rs 30,000 crore for MGNREGA, which it has replaced.

“Budget provision has been provided exactly as was seen when the Bill was being presented. It’s a legacy of the inefficient way in which MGNREGA was implemented by the states, so there is some carry-over of Rs 30,000 crore, of which we have taken the responsibility of verifying and fulfilling,” V Vualnam, expenditure secretary, told reporters.

The new Act is expected to be notified by the Centre from April 1, which will give states a six-month transition period within which they have to individually notify the same, a senior official had recently clarified.

Overall, the Budget for the rural sector has gone up by almost 28.4 per cent in the Budget Estimates (BE) of FY27 as against the Revised Estimates (RE) of Rs 212,750 crore in FY26, largely due to provisioning for both rural employment schemes.

But critics said that, outside the two, there are several other schemes in the rural sector that have been provided increased allocations despite their spending being severely down.

For instance, the Jal Jeevan Mission was once again allocated Rs 67,000 crore in the BE of FY27, despite the fact that it spent just around Rs 17,000 crore in FY26 as per the RE, against a similar allocation of Rs 67,000 crore in the BE of FY26.

Similarly, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Grameen was once again allocated Rs 54,917 crore in FY27, despite spending just Rs 32,500 crore in FY26 against an allocation of Rs 54,832 crore in the BE of FY26. Rural roads, too, were allocated Rs 19,000 crore in the BE of FY27 despite spending almost 42 per cent less than the FY26 BE.