Budget 2026 softens penalty, prosecution norms for individual taxpayers

How does Budget 2026 reshape penalties and prosecutions for taxpayers?

In a nod to trust-based taxation and the decriminalisation of minor and technical lapses, Budget 2026 has significantly softened India’s penalty and prosecution regime for individual taxpayers. These changes aim to reduce litigation, ease compliance anxiety, and encourage honest disclosures.

What is the one-time foreign asset declaration window?

The Budget has proposed a one-time, six-month window for small taxpayers—students, young professionals, relocated NRIs, and others—to disclose foreign income and assets within specified limits and obtain immunity.

This scheme will apply to two categories of taxpayers: first, those who did not disclose their overseas income or assets; and second, those who disclosed their overseas income and/or paid due tax, but did not declare the asset acquired.

For the first category, undisclosed income or assets can be up to around Rs 1 crore. The taxpayer must pay tax at 30 per cent of the undisclosed income or the asset’s fair market value, plus an additional 30 per cent as extra tax in place of a penalty.

For the second category, the undisclosed asset value can be up to around Rs 5 crore. The taxpayer can get immunity from both penalty and prosecution by paying a fee of about Rs 1 lakh.

Earlier, foreign asset reporting lapses were treated harshly. “Budget 2026 offers a limited-time regularisation window with clear thresholds, defined payments, and immunity from penalty or prosecution,” said Vishwas Panjiar, founder, SVAS Business Advisors.

Timely disclosure remains critical. “The limited six-month window underscores that this relief is exceptional, and post-window enforcement is likely to be significantly stricter,” said Jidesh Kumar, managing partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

What relief is offered for small foreign assets?

For non-immovable foreign assets below about Rs 20 lakh, the government will provide prosecution immunity with retrospective effect from October 1, 2024. Penalty relief already existed earlier.

Even small-value overseas assets had earlier triggered prosecution anxiety. “This should reduce panic and defensive litigation, particularly among students and globally mobile professionals. Nonetheless, regularise disclosures properly,” Panjiar said.

How do updated returns change during reassessment?

The Budget has proposed allowing taxpayers to file an updated return even after reassessment begins by paying an additional 10 per cent tax over the applicable rate. Earlier, reassessment effectively closed the door on voluntary correction.

“The change creates a clear exit route during reassessment, with the assessing officer proceeding only on the updated return. This should reduce disputes and penalty litigation while speeding up closure in non-deliberate cases,” Panjiar said. Taxpayers with genuine omissions should use this option early.

What is the impact of a single order for assessment and penalty?

Under existing provisions, assessment and penalty proceedings ran independently. After finalising the assessment and tax demand, authorities initiated a separate penalty proceeding, which often continued even when assessments were under appeal.

“Integrating assessment and penalty proceedings through a common order will eliminate duplication, bring greater procedural clarity, and significantly reduce the administrative burden for taxpayers,” said Neeraj Agarwala, partner, Nangia & Co.

How does immunity extend to misreporting cases?

The immunity framework will now extend to misreporting cases, but only if the taxpayer pays an additional 100 per cent tax over and above tax and interest. Earlier, misreporting offered very limited closure options.

This route suits taxpayers who prioritise certainty and have a weak factual position; otherwise, a well-prepared contest may still be preferable.

Which technical defaults are being decriminalised?

The government has decriminalised certain defaults such as non-production of books and documents and issues linked to tax deducted at source where payment is in kind. Earlier, these could carry prosecution risk.

“This reduces fear and overreach, but it doesn’t dilute the need for discipline—records and reconciliations still need to be maintained,” Panjiar said.

Why are some penalties being replaced with fees?

The government has shifted some technical defaults from “penalty” to “fee”, where relevant. Earlier, penalties involved discretion, prolonged arguments, and years of avoidable litigation. A fee-based model brings greater predictability and faster closure.

The writer is a Delhi-based independent journalist.