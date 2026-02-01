Budget 2026: Public investment to drive growth with sharp focus on infra

How does Budget 2026-27 deepen the public investment-led growth model?

Taking a cue from the success of the public investment-led growth model of the past few years, the Union Budget for 2026–27 has sought to further propel the government’s capital expenditure into key areas, with a heavy focus on infrastructure asset creation.

The Budget pegs the government’s effective capital expenditure for 2026–27 at ₹12.21 lakh crore, around 22 per cent of the overall ₹53.47 trillion expenditure in this year’s Budget, and 11.5 per cent higher than the revised estimate of ₹10.95 trillion for 2025–26.

“Public capex has increased manifold from ₹2 lakh crore in 2014–15 to an allocation of ₹11.2 lakh crore in BE 2025–26. In 2026–27, I propose to increase it to ₹12.2 lakh crore to continue the momentum,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in Parliament.

Budget documents show that the government’s capital expenditure has grown consistently from ₹7.4 trillion in 2022–23 to ₹9.5 trillion in 2023–24, ₹10.5 trillion in 2024–25 and ₹11.0 trillion in the revised estimate for 2025–26.

Why do roads and railways dominate infrastructure spending?

Two infrastructure sectors—roads and highways, and railways—alone accounted for a lion’s share of the public investment focus at over ₹6 trillion, underlining the intent to spur economic growth through large asset-creation projects.

The Budget has allocated ₹2.92 trillion under the Railways Ministry as revenue expenditure for 2026–27, compared with ₹2.65 trillion in the revised estimate for 2025–26, marking a 10 per cent increase.

A similar trend is visible in road transport and highways, which has received an outlay of ₹3.09 trillion in 2026–27, a 7.6 per cent rise over the revised estimate of ₹2.87 trillion for 2025–26.

Reflecting this emphasis, Sitharaman said delivering “a powerful push to infrastructure” is a key pillar of the government’s “Kartavya”, or duty, to accelerate and sustain economic growth.

What new initiatives support infrastructure expansion?

The infrastructure push spans several initiatives outlined for 2026–27, including a scheme for domestic manufacturing of high-value construction and infrastructure equipment and infrastructure upgradation in 200 legacy industrial clusters.

“During this past decade our government has undertaken several initiatives for large-scale enhancement of public infrastructure, including through new financing instruments such as Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InVITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and institutions like NIIF and NABFID,” Sitharaman said.

She also reiterated the government’s focus on developing infrastructure in cities with populations above five lakh—Tier II and Tier III cities—which have emerged as key growth centres.

How does the Budget address energy, climate and strategic infrastructure?

The emphasis on public investment is reflected in big-ticket announcements in nuclear power, battery energy storage and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

The Budget has extended the basic customs duty exemption on imports required for nuclear power projects till 2035 and expanded it to cover all nuclear plants, irrespective of capacity. It has also proposed an outlay of ₹20,000 crore over five years for installing CCUS technologies across five sectors—power, steel, cement, refineries and chemicals.

Solar power development received an allocation of ₹30,539 crore for 2026–27, a 32 per cent increase over the revised estimate of ₹23,124 crore for 2025–26.

What is the focus on rare earths and critical minerals?

Sitharaman also proposed the establishment of dedicated rare-earth mineral corridors in four coastal states and a basic customs duty exemption on capital goods used for critical mineral processing, as India steps up efforts to secure strategic mineral supply chains.

She said the Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Manufacturing (REPM) Scheme, launched in November 2025, will be supported by rare-earth corridors in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, focusing on mining, processing and manufacturing of rare earth elements.

“Once we identify and are able to explore these minerals and process them domestically, our dependency on external sources for rare earths will reduce,” the finance minister said at a post-Budget press conference.

The move builds on the ₹7,280-crore scheme approved by the Union Cabinet last November to promote domestic manufacturing of sintered REPMs, used in electric vehicle motors, wind turbine generators, electronics and defence applications.