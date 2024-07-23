Budget: Aided by RBI surplus transfer, FM improves fiscal consolidation

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman expedited fiscal consolidation by projecting it at 4.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the current financial year against the interim Budget estimates of 5.1 per cent despite increasing expenditures on employment generation schemes, giving financial packages to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, and providing relief under the new personal income tax regime.

She also committed herself to bringing the Centre's fiscal deficit below 4.6 per cent of GDP next financial year and further reducing it onwards so that the Centre's debt would decline in proportion to GDP. However, it would still take some time before the general debt of the Centre and the states falls below seven per cent on a structural basis, which may prompt Standard and Poor's to raise the country's sovereign ratings from the current lowest investment grade. The states’ fiscal deficit limit currently stands at 3.5-4 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sitharaman was able to project a lower fiscal deficit for FY25 vis-a-vis the interim Budget because of a higher transfer of surplus by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by over 100 per cent or Rs 1.09 trillion than what was pegged by the interim Budget at Rs 1.02 trillion from this head and dividend from public sector banks. Besides, the government received Rs 13,440 crore as dividends from the State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India, and EXIM Bank.

This helped the government to project a non-tax revenue (NTR) kitty higher by Rs 1.5 trillion for FY25 than what was pegged by the interim Budget (see chart).

This was much higher than Rs 20,000 crore less revenue that the FM projected from taxes, post-devolution to the states, for the current financial year vis-a-vis the pre-general election budget.

Booming NTR also helped the government raise its revenue expenditures by Rs 60,000 crore for FY25 against interim Budget estimates by launching various employment-linked schemes and financial assistance to Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and a few other states.

Capital expenditure was kept intact (see chart) even as Sitharaman announced viability gap funding and proposed a market-based financing framework for infrastructure.

Even as the government raised its revenue expenditure, its revenue deficit is projected to come down to 1.8 per cent of GDP for the current financial year against 2 per cent pegged in the interim Budget.

The deficits, both fiscal deficit and revenue deficit, are projected to fall vis-a-vis what was pegged by the interim Budget despite nominal GDP growth pegged at 10.5 per cent for 2024-25. In absolute terms, nominal GDP was pegged lower by over Rs one trillion at Rs 326.4 trillion for FY25 against the interim Budget estimates of Rs 327.7 trillion.

Sitharaman had originally projected the fiscal deficit at 5.9 per cent of GDP for 2023-24, revised it lower to 5.8 per cent, and bettered both the estimates by reining it in at 5.6 per cent.

However, there are critics of the government's overemphasis on fiscal consolidation. For instance, Anil K Sood, co-founder of The Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices, said fiscal consolidation is here to stay even though it is the least appropriate policy choice given the state of the economy.

"The government seems committed to fiscal consolidation as the revenue expenditure budget is going up only by 6.2 per cent (in FY25 year-on-year) even when tax revenue is budgeted to go up by 11 per cent," he said.

The government seems content with low real GDP growth (6.5-7 per cent) as well as nominal GDP growth (10.5 per cent) and does not see a role for itself in accelerating growth, Sood said.