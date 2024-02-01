Budget fails to enthuse markets: How the Budget affects key sectors

Sector Watch
How the Budget affects key sectors
Infrastructure
l Focus on comprehensive development of airports under Udan scheme
l Focus on expansion of Metro rail to promote urban transformation
l Target to enable 10 million households to obtain 300 units of electricity per month through rooftop solarisation
l Implementation of three key economic railway corridor programmes for multi-modal connectivity
l Middle-Class Housing scheme to be launched to encourage home ownership
l Distribution of input tax credit on common services made mandatory through ISD registration
Automotive
l Impetus to strengthen electric vehicle ecosystem via domestic manufacturing and building charging infrastructure
l Increase in Budget allocation of PLI schemes for automobiles & auto components
l Distribution of input tax credit on common services (including under reverse charge) made mandatory through ISD registration
Pharmaceutical
l Focus on vaccination for girls between age group of 9 and 14 years for prevention of cervical cancer
l U-WIN platform for managing immunisation and vaccination programmes to be rolled out
l Comprehensive programme for synergy in implementation of maternal and childcare
l Plan to set up more medical colleges