Union Budget 2025: What Economic Survey says about the agriculture sector

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights 3.5 per cent growth in India's agriculture sector, with a strong focus on horticulture, livestock, and fisheries as key growth drivers

Nandini Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

India’s agriculture sector continues to perform above trend levels, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25, presented in Parliament on Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
 
The survey highlighted that in the second quarter of FY25, the agriculture sector grew by 3.5 per cent, reinforcing its critical role in the Indian economy.
 

Government push for agricultural growth

 
The government is focusing on boosting agricultural productivity through initiatives like the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Extension (SMAE), aimed at disseminating knowledge, improving farm practices, and promoting sustainability.
 
“Agricultural extension is vital in disseminating knowledge; the government is implementing the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Extension (SMAE) and its various components to enhance productivity and promote sustainable agricultural practices,” the survey stated.
 
 

Horticulture, livestock, and fisheries drive growth

 
The report highlighted that high-value sectors such as horticulture, livestock, and fisheries have emerged as key drivers of India’s overall agricultural expansion.
 
To support this momentum, the Union Budget 2024-25 allocated Rs 1.52 trillion for the agriculture and allied sector—a significant increase from Rs 1.22 trillion in 2023-24.
 
(More to follow)

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

