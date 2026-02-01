Financial Services to Auto: How the Budget 2026-27 affects key sectors

Financial Services

High-level committee on banking for Viksit Bharat to steer banking reforms for next growth phase.

FEMA (Non-debt Instruments) Rules to be comprehensively reviewed to simplify foreign investment norms

Corporate bond market deepening via market-making framework, derivatives bond indices and total return swaps

STT increased on Futures from 0.02% to 0.05%; Options premium/exercise to 0.15%

IFSC tax incentive enhanced: 100% tax deduction window extended to 20 years; post-deduction IFSC business income taxed at 15%

Municipal bonds: ₹100 crore incentive for single issuance of ₹1,000 crore

PSU NBFC reforms: proposed restructuring of PFC and REC to improve scale/efficiency

No interest-expense deduction against dividend income or mutual fund unit income; no requirement of linking post-sale discount with an agreement for GST adjustment

No extension on BCD exemption for cash dispenser/ automatic banknote dispenser

Auto

ISM 2.0 + Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme expanded (₹40,000 crore) to boost semis/electronics/batteries/EV components.

Duty exemptions on capital goods for Li-ion cell/BESS manufacturing and critical mineral processing equipment (extended up to 31.03.2028).

₹12.2 lakh crore capex improves roads/logistics, supporting commercial vehicle demand.

TCS on coal/lignite/iron ore enhanced to 2%.

List expanded; exploration/ prospecting costs eligible for deferred deduction

Customs duty exemptions extended for Li-ion cell for Battery Pack of EV or Hybrid Vehicles

Deferment of duty for AEO 2 and 3 increased from 15 days to 30 days

Telecom and IT Software

Tax holiday till 2047 to foreign company that provides cloud services to customers globally by using data centre services from India. Services to be provided Indian customers through an Indian reseller entity

Clubbed multiple services in IT and safe harbour margin fixed at 15.5% and enhanced threshold to ~2,000 crore

Safe harbour to non-residents for component warehousing in a bonded warehouse at a profit margin of 2 percent of the invoice value

Fast-track APA process introduced for IT and ITES with 2 years completion target.

Export benefits allowed on intermediary services basis recipient location

Pharma and life sciences

Budget outlay of ₹1.04 trillion for healthcare

Biopharma SHAKTI, with ₹10,000 crore outlay, will build domestic ecosystem for biologics and biosimilars, including three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, upgrades to seven NIPERs, and over 1,000 clinical trial sites

The Allied Health Professionals workforce will expand by adding 1 lakh professionals across 10 disciplines through upgraded institutions and new centres

Five Regional Medical Hubs, 3 new All India Institutes of Ayurveda will be established, along with upgrades to AYUSH pharmacies, drug-testing labs

Provision of loan-linked capital subsidy for veterinary colleges, hospitals, labs, and breeding facilities, targeting 20,000+ professionals

TCS on LRS remittances for medical treatment reduced to 2%

Custom duty exemption on additional 17 new drugs/ medicines

Custom duty exemption on drugs, medicines or food for Special Medical Purposes used for treatment of additional seven rare diseases

Steel and infrastructures

Public capital expenditure raised to ₹12.2 trillion

Focus on infrastructure development in Tier II and Tier III cities with over 5 lakh population

Launch of an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund to provide partial credit guarantees and de-risk private developers during construction

Accelerating recycling of significant real estate assets of CPSEs through dedicated REITs

Development of new Dedicated Freight Corridor and Integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor

Mapping and development of City Economic Regions, with ₹5,000 crore per region over 5 years

Rollout of seven High Speed Rail Corridors

Implementation of CCUS roadmap with ₹20,000 crore outlay

Strengthening capital goods via Hi-Tech Tool Rooms and Construction and Infrastructure Equipment Scheme, and Container Manufacturing Scheme

Development of Rare Earth Corridors and revival of 200 legacy industrial clusters

