FM Sitharaman's interim Budget extends tax benefits in IFSC till March 2025

Proposal will give 'some breather' business set up in GIFT city, she says

GIFT IFSC, which has a unified regulatory authority IFSCA, is creating a robust gateway for global capital and financial services for the economy, she said.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday extended by a year tax benefits to sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, startups, and certain income of some units in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

“Certain tax benefits to startups and investments made by sovereign wealth or pension funds as also tax exemption on certain income of some IFSC units are expiring on 31.03.2024. To provide continuity in taxation, I propose to extend the date to 31.03.2025,” said Sitharaman in her interim Budget speech in Parliament.

GIFT IFSC, which has a unified regulatory authority IFSCA, is creating a robust gateway for global capital and financial services for the economy, she said.

“Currently the tax holiday for various businesses in IFSC in general is open ended i.e. without any sunset clause. However, in respect of investment division offshore banking units registered as FPIs and aircraft leasing business the requirement of setting up business by 31 March 2024 is now extended to 2025 by the finance bill. This should provide some breather to these businesses to set up business in GIFT city,” said Sunil Gidwani, partner at Nangia Andersen LLP.

Units in India’s maiden IFSC enjoy a 100 per cent exemption in direct taxes for 10 consecutive years. Dividends received by non-residents from an IFSC unit are taxable at a concessional rate. Interest income on money lent to IFSC units is not taxed. Further, surcharge and health and education cess are not applicable on certain incomes earned by specified funds in the IFSC.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

