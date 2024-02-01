Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Interim Budget: Apparel industry will surely benefit, says Sunil Sethi

We hope this Budget will act as a catalyst to impact Indian craftsmanship and design by holding expositions, as was done at 60 locations during G20

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Council of India 


Will this Budget help India to stay ahead of global challenges?
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In my sphere of activity, the apparel and fashion industry will surely benefit with impetus being provided to skill development and capacity building, which will help artisans, tailors and other workers in the manufacture of textile and garments.

Though an Interim Budget, we would have liked rationalisation of taxes for the salaried class to mitigate the impact of inflation, apart from measures to contain inflationary trends and hit at the roots of poverty.

What is the best thing about the Budget?

Support for the growth of industry is indeed welcome. Infrastructure – physical, digital and social – coupled with fostering research, innovation and technology augur well for the country. Housing, particularly rural, and attention to women’s education and entrepreneurship as also loans will surely help in the development of the cottage and handloom sector. We are certain that Bharat will be impressively visible the world over with Indian designs, crafts and fabrics becoming popular. 

We hope this Budget will act as a catalyst to impact Indian craftsmanship and design by holding expositions, as was done at 60 locations during G20.

Will the Budget help make India the third-largest economy by 2030?

The economic growth journey of the last decade exhibits a trajectory indicative of registering rapid and enhanced GDP, and this Budget is indicative of the same. Our economy is being looked at with interest and is attracting investments; and rapid development has been constantly visible. We in the fashion industry, in our small way, have been very well received when showcasing our creativity and designs.

Comprehensive initiatives with constantly increasing capital outlay, whether in the development of tourism, aviation or other economic activity, are certain enablers for us to take strides in becoming the third-largest economy. We expect that this Budget will be supportive and nurturing for the textile, crafts and fashion fraternity.

Also Read

Led by festival season, revenue of apparel retailers to grow 7-8% in FY24

Disinvestments slow, but govt keeps earning dividends from state-run firms

Interim Budget 2024: Some key imperatives that are need for the economy

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q1FY24 results: Net loss of Rs 141 crore

Interim Budget: Allocation for tribal ministry up by 70% at Rs 13,000 cr

Electronics manufacturing, research get Rs 15,500 cr budget allocation

Markets end little-changed after no-surprise Budget; Sensex falls 107 pts

Budget 2024: Govt allocates Rs 600 crore as grant to Maldives for FY25

Interim Budget: The focus on women is the best thing, says Sanjeev Kapoor

Topics : Union budgets Sunil Sethi Apparel industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon