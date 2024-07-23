Lower food prices, train fares, tax ease: Common man's plea to Budget 2024

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for 2024-25, common citizens across the country voiced their expectations, hoping for measures that address everyday concerns and improve their quality of life. Speaking to news agency PTI, people raised concerns about rising prices as well as development initiatives that could improve the day-to-day life of common people in India.

Budget expectations: Food prices should be reduced

At Vijayawada Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh, a passenger raised concerns about inflation, especially concerning food items.

"A common man needs ‘roti, kapda aur makaan’ (food, clothing, and shelter). Petrol prices are getting very high. Prices of food items should be reduced," they said.

This sentiment was echoed by Congress leader Ajay Rai earlier today, who stated that increased prices for essential goods should be the priority of the central government.

"In this Budget, inflation should be controlled. The price of garlic is Rs 500 per kg, and the prices of vegetables and medicines have gone up," Rai said.

Budget expectations: Lower railway fares, improve facilities

Expectations from the Railway Budget were also prominent. A passenger at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) emphasised the need for better facilities at railway stations.

"Passengers should get all the facilities at the railway stations. There is no place to sit on the platforms," the passenger said, adding that railway fares should "go down."

At Chennai Central Railway Station, another passenger expressed hope that the Budget would favour the "common people."

"The government knows better about what people expect. That can be implemented, I think. It should be in favour of common people," he said. He also suggested reducing fares for first-class and Second AC train travel.

In the interim Budget presented earlier this year, the central government announced that 40,000 rail bogies would be upgraded to meet Vande Bharat standards. The Budget also included plans for railway corridor expansion. Digitisation initiatives are also underway to improve passenger booking, planning, and payment conveniences.

Budget expectations: Simplify the tax structure

There were also calls for simplifying the tax structure. "There should be a single point of tax. If we pay the service tax, then every single product that we buy should not include any tax...this will make things easy," a passenger noted.

The income tax structure is expected to be a key focus area in the Budget presentation. However, in the interim Budget in February, no changes were made to the existing direct and indirect tax rates.

FM Sitharaman set to present Union Budget 2024-25

Before heading to Parliament, Sitharaman followed the established tradition of meeting the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu offered 'dahi-chini' (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to Sitharaman before she left for Parliament to present the Union Budget.

The Union Cabinet met thereafter to clear the Budget. The Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will approve the Budget for the financial year 2024-25, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025, before its presentation in Parliament.

This Budget marks Sitharaman's seventh consecutive presentation, setting a record. Expectations are high as it not only reflects the Modi government's performance over the past decade but also outlines a roadmap to make India a developed nation.

Sitharaman has continued with the tradition she established in 2019, carrying the Budget speech in a 'bahi-khata' (traditional ledger), which she used after discontinuing the briefcase tradition. She keeps a digital tablet in a red 'bahi-khata' style pouch.

According to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Monday, the economy is projected to expand by 6.5-7 per cent in the current financial year, adding to the anticipation surrounding the Budget.

As Sitharaman heads to Parliament to present the Union Budget, the hopes and voices of common people resonate, seeking relief and improvements in their everyday lives.

