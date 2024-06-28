Business Standard
Maha Budget: Women to get Rs 1,500 monthly; 3 cylinders for family of 5

Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said in his budget speech in the assembly that the scheme, "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", will be implemented from July

An annual budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore will be made for the scheme, Pawar said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state Budget for 2024-25.
Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said in his budget speech in the assembly that the scheme, "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", will be implemented from July, four months ahead of the state polls which are due in October. An annual budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore will be made for the scheme, he said. Announcing another welfare scheme, the finance minister said an eligible family of five will get three cooking gas cylinders free every year under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana'.
 
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

