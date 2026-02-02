Sensex, Nifty snap Budget-day slide with sharp rebound led by heavyweights

Why did markets rebound after the Budget-day rout?

Domestic equities rebounded on Monday as bargain-hunting emerged a day after benchmark indices logged their steepest Budget-day fall in six years.

The Sensex closed at 81,667, up 944 points, or 1.2 per cent, while the Nifty ended at 25,088, gaining 263 points, or 1.06 per cent. Both indices posted their best single-day gains since November 26 and the strongest post-Budget-day performance since February 2022.

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by ₹4.4 trillion to ₹455 trillion, after a ₹9.4 trillion wipeout a day earlier.

How did global cues influence Indian equities?

The rebound in domestic equities came even as global markets witnessed a selloff, triggered by concerns around artificial intelligence-led valuations and heightened volatility in precious metals. Market experts said India, having underperformed the recent AI- and commodities-driven global rally, could emerge as a contrarian bet if global risk-off sentiment deepens.

Which stocks led the recovery?

Heavyweights led the recovery, with gains in Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank driving the Sensex higher. Reliance Industries jumped 3.3 per cent, emerging as the biggest contributor to index gains after sliding 3.6 per cent on Budget day. ICICI Bank rose 1.4 per cent, making it the second-largest contributor, even as the stock had declined 2.3 per cent over the previous two sessions. Shares of Larsen & Toubro advanced on optimism around the government’s capital expenditure push outlined in the Budget.

How are investors reading the Budget’s impact on growth?

“We see the Budget as incrementally positive for the Indian economy-oriented stocks, which is our preferred theme for 2026. While we already like consumption (autos, staples, consumer internet), the Budget is also supportive of capex,” said Kunal Vora, director and head of India equity research, BNP Paribas.

Analysts said key positives from the Budget were the prioritisation of infrastructure and manufacturing while maintaining fiscal discipline.

“The Union Budget for FY27 stuck to its fiscal deficit consolidation path, with the FY27 budget estimate fiscal deficit pegged at 4.3 per cent and debt-to-GDP at 55.6 per cent; this is 10 basis points and 50 basis points lower than FY26 revised estimates, respectively. The overall assumptions and targets look credible and achievable,” said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research, Macquarie.

What risks continue to weigh on market sentiment?

In a knee-jerk reaction on Sunday, markets had tanked nearly 2 per cent, rattled by a sharp hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) on derivatives.

Indian equities have struggled so far this year amid the lack of a meaningful recovery in corporate earnings and no progress on the India–US trade deal. Elevated foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling in January has also weighed on sentiment, with FPIs remaining net sellers to the tune of ₹34,056 crore.

Market breadth, however, remained negative, with 2,384 stocks declining and 1,898 advancing. Most sectoral indices ended with gains, with the exception of IT and healthcare.