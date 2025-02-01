Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / 'Tax proposals to boost market flows, consumption,' NSE MD reacts to budget

'Tax proposals to boost market flows, consumption,' NSE MD reacts to budget

NSE's chief executive and managing director Ashish Chauhan on Saturday welcomed tax proposals in the Union budget, saying it will help increase flows into the markets.

Ashish Chauhan, NSE CEO

Ashish Chauhan, NSE CEO (X/@FICCI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NSE's chief executive and managing director Ashish Chauhan on Saturday welcomed tax proposals in the Union budget, saying it will help increase flows into the markets.

The proposal of nil tax on incomes up to Rs 12.75 lakh per annum for salaried professionals will also help consumption, the chief of the country's largest stock bourse said.

"The much-expected tax relief is given to the taxpayer up to Rs 12.75 lakh per annum for a salaried person does not have to pay even a rupee as tax. I think that is a very welcome move, which will help consumption and also investment increase into markets," Chauhan told PTI.

 

He added that as consumption increases, the profitability of companies will also increase.

The NSE chief also welcomed the fiscal management proposals presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget.

Also Read

crypto

Govt introduces new compliance requirements for crypto-asset transactions

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi

Budget 2025 LIVE: Unlike past Budgets that filled the treasury, this fills people's pockets, says PM

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

'Nothing for Bengal' in Union Budget , says TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Sanjeev Hota, Vice President & Head of Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Union Budget 2025-26 is all about capex drive to consumption thrive

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

'Punjab once again ignored,' says CM Mann reacting to Union Budget

He said the budget aims to give a fillip to growth by committing higher investments with a 10 per cent growth in the capital expenditure.

The proposals for reforms across taxation, power sector, urban development, mining, agriculture, small businesses and export units will help the growth process, Chauhan added.

The budget places India in a strong position and will play an important role in achieving the objective of transforming into a developed country by 2047, he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

shoe footwear campus shoes sandals sports

Budget boosts footwear sector with focus product scheme, eyes 2.2 mn jobs

The state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and private refiner Reliance Industries (RIL) pin their hopes on the US driving season among other factors to improve refining prospects in the current financial year (FY25) after reporting weak first

Govt to provide $647 mn to support strategic reserve oil purchases in FY26

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

'Nothing new, all about Bihar elections': Opposition slams Budget 2025

Tax proposals Budget 2025

Transformative direct tax reforms in Budget 2025 for middle class empowerment

air odisha, udan scheme

UDAN scheme to improve regional connectivity with 120 new destinations: FM

Topics : Union Budget Budget 2025 NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVENew Tax RegimeGold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon