Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / TCS on foreign remittances up to Rs 10 lakh; none on foreign education loan

TCS on foreign remittances up to Rs 10 lakh; none on foreign education loan

Budget 2026: Sitharaman announced the removal of TCS on remittances for education when the money comes from a loan taken from a specified financial institution

Education loan

Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed raising the threshold for tax collection at source (TCS) on foreign remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. She also announced the removal of TCS on remittances for education when the money comes from a loan taken from a specified financial institution.  
 
Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, said the removal of TCS on education-related remittances would benefit both students and their families. “As the TDS rate was 0.5% over Rs 7 lakh earlier, this step has made the transferring process less hectic and ensures the full amount is received at the other end,” she said.
 
 
Nikhil Behl, co-founder and CEO of Stocks at INDmoney, described the move as a step towards reducing the tax compliance burden. “Removing TCS on education-related remittances funded through loans and raising the TCS threshold from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh simplifies tax compliance for individuals and provides greater flexibility for investors diversifying into global markets,” he said.  
 
What is the current rule?  
 
The 2023 Budget increased TCS on foreign remittances from 5% to 20% under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), effective from October 1, 2023. The rule was introduced to prevent tax avoidance, particularly by high-income individuals.  

Also Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget LIVE news updates: Mega relief for middle class as up to ₹12 lakh income made tax-free

valuation stock market

ITC, Zomato, Bata India: 5 stocks to buy for upto 22% gain post Budget 2025

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Budget 2025: Sensex 100 pts lower at 77,400; Financials, Oil, Metal, IT drag

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Budget FY26: Govt increases KCC loan limit to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh

Zero income tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Confused about new slabs? Answer here

Zero income tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Confused about new slabs? Answer here

 
Educational expenses: No TCS is applied for remittances up to Rs 7 lakh. Beyond this, a 0.5% TCS is charged if the money comes from an education loan. If the funds come from other income sources, a 5% TCS is applicable.
Non-educational remittances: A 20% TCS applies unless exemptions or lower rates apply.  
Lack of PAN card: If the sender does not provide a PAN card, the TCS rate increases. For education loans, it rises to 5%, and for other income sources, it jumps to 10%.  
 
What will change after Budget 2025-26?  
 
Higher threshold for TCS: The exemption limit for TCS on remittances will increase from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.  
No TCS on education loans: If remittances for education are made using an education loan, no TCS will be charged.  
Lower compliance burden: Families sending money abroad for education or investment purposes will have a higher exemption limit, reducing tax-related paperwork and financial strain.  
 
The changes will come into effect after the Budget is passed in Parliament and notified by the government.

More From This Section

Exports, Export

Budget FY26: Govt to launch export promotion mission worth Rs 2,250 crore

export

Budget 2025 export boost: Govt promises Bharat Trade Net, push domestic mfg

Tourists

Budget 2025 to develop 50 tourist places, give Mudra loans to homestays

Budget, Sitharaman

Budget boost for MSMEs with higher credit limits, lower guarantee fees

air odisha, udan scheme

UDAN scheme to improve regional connectivity with 120 new destinations: FM

Topics : Budget 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVENew Tax RegimeGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVECheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon