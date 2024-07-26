Union Budget 2024-25 serves a strategic blueprint for Viksit Bharat

The Union Budget 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India and marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a truly Viksit Bharat.

In particular, one of the Budget’s cornerstones is its emphasis on skilling, with an allocation of Rs 1.48 trillion dedicated to education, employment, and skilling initiatives. The upgrade of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the promotion of skilling programmes are crucial for preparing a workforce that can meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market. By investing in education and training, the Budget aims to bridge skill gaps and ensure that quality opportunities are accessible to all, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Moreover, the Budget also addresses the critical need for resilient infrastructure. Significant funds have been allocated for flood management and related projects in states like Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim. Strengthening infrastructure to withstand natural disasters ensures the safety and well-being of the population and supports economic stability. A robust infrastructure foundation is essential for sustained economic growth and the successful implementation of various development projects.

Further, innovation and research are highlighted through initiatives like the Anusandhan National Research Fund. This focus on advancing technology and promoting research across sectors is crucial for elevating India's global standing. By fostering innovation, the budget aims to drive progress in areas such as telecommunication, manufacturing, and environmental sustainability. Encouraging research and development (R&D) will help India address emerging challenges and provide cutting-edge solutions.

Additionally, the Budget's allocation of over Rs 3 trillion for women-led development underscores the importance of inclusive growth. Ensuring the health, education, and economic participation of women is vital for building a productive and empowered workforce. This holistic approach to development not only empowers women but also strengthens the overall socioeconomic framework, contributing to national prosperity.

Similarly, encouraging public-private partnerships (PPPs) provides a strategic avenue for various sectors to collaborate with the government and private entities. These partnerships can drive the establishment of modern facilities, promote innovation, and enhance service delivery in both urban and rural regions. By leveraging the strengths of various sectors, PPPs can significantly contribute to the nation's development.

In brief, the Budget serves as a strategic blueprint for a nation on the cusp of transformation. By leveraging India’s demographic dividend and addressing grassroots issues, the government is preparing the nation to capitalize on its youthful population. The focus on skilling, infrastructure, and innovation ensures that India is well-equipped to meet critical challenges with effective solutions.

Furthermore, the Budget underscores the importance of environmental sustainability. The allocation of funds for renewable energy projects and environmental conservation reflects the government's commitment to combating climate change and fostering a sustainable future. As India harnesses its strengths with such forward-thinking initiatives, it is well-positioned to emerge as a leading global player in the 21st century. The Union Budget 2024-25 is not just a financial document but a strategic road map that aligns with the aspirations of a nation striving for comprehensive development, where every citizen can realize their life goals and aspirations.



The writer is promoter Director, AHEL & executive chairperson, Apollo Health Co Ltd