Union Budget 2025-26: 25% income tax slab, higher rebate on the cards

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce significant changes to income tax slabs under the new tax regime in the upcoming 2025-26 Union Budget on February 1. These could offer substantial relief to salaried taxpayers earning up to Rs 20 lakh annually.

The government is said to be weighing two options: Making annual income up to Rs 10 lakh entirely tax-free or introducing a new 25 per cent tax slab for income between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. Currently, income above Rs 15 lakh is taxed at the highest rate of 30 per cent.

